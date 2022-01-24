News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
2022-01-22 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-21 12:30:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-24 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
2022-01-23 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Slides Before PM ‘Party’ Report Next Week
2022-01-21 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2022-01-23 06:00:00
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)

Richard Snow, Analyst

Germany PMI Data Beats Estimates

  • Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (Jan) = 60.5 Act vs 57 Exp
  • Markit Services PMI Flash (Jan) 52.2 Act vs 48 Exp
Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Manufacturing data continues its strong run whereas services had dipped below the 50 mark in December, indicating a more pessimistic outlook for the services sector. Today’s surprise in the data places the services sector above the 50 mark once again.

PMI data includes a headline number, indicating the overall health of the economy, and sub-indices, providing insight into other components that makeup GDP, inflation, capacity utilization, exports, unemployment and inventories. Financial and corporate professionals make use of PMI data to garner a better understanding of where economies are headed, to uncover opportunities.

Immediate Euro Reaction

The Euro dropped before the release only to shoot back up before recovering to trade around similar levels to when the data was released. Slight volatility but nothing expected to be long lasting. Markets look ahead to the Fed interest rate decision later this week as a major potential EUR/USD event.

EUR/USD 5 minute chart

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

