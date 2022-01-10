Nasdaq 100 Erases 2% Decline to Close in Positive Territory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ascending Triangle, but the Range Remains
2022-01-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dips as Fed Jitters Unnerve Markets, US CPI Eyed for Trend Hints
2022-01-10 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Erases 2% Decline to Close in Positive Territory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony Eyed

Nasdaq 100 Erases 2% Decline to Close in Positive Territory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony Eyed

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Interest Rates, Treasury Yields, Federal Reserve, FOMC – Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 recovers from 2% decline to snap recent losing streak
  • Equities remain under pressure as rate hike bets intensify
  • Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida electing to resign January 14th

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index staged a remarkable turnaround during Monday’s session to erase a 2% decline and finish in the green. Equities were once again under pressure as interest rate hike bets intensified, as the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly traded above 1.80% before retreating slightly. In a research note released Sunday, Goldman Sachs now projects four interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2022. This revision to the forecast reflects the increasing expectation that the Federal Reserve will aggressively move to tighten financial conditions.

Following the closing bell in New York, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida announced his intention to retire effective January 14th, 2022. Clarida has served at the Fed since 2018, and his term was set to expire on January 31st, 2022. More can be found here.

Many large constituents of the Nasdaq 100 were under pressure on Monday, most notably Take-Two, which dropped over 15% after they announced the purchase of Zynga. Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia were all sharply lower early in the session, but staged strong rebounds to finish the session in positive territory. Despite the rebound on Monday, the Nasdaq 100 Index may remain vulnerable as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his nomination hearing.

Nasdaq 100 Index 1 Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 Erases 2% Decline to Close in Positive Territory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony Eyed

Chart created with TradingView

Monday’s session lows for the Nasdaq 100 Index coincided with the 15,130 level, which in the past has acted as a significant pivot point. While bulls were able to step in at this level and carry the index back above 15,600, near-term headwinds do remain with significant event risk on the calendar. As mentioned, Fed Chair Jerome Powell heads to the Senate for his nomination hearing, while Wednesday will see the release of key CPI (Consumer Price Index) data.

US Economic Calendar

Nasdaq 100 Erases 2% Decline to Close in Positive Territory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony Eyed

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Households Upbeat on Jobs, Earnings and Expenses in 2022 – Fed Survey
Households Upbeat on Jobs, Earnings and Expenses in 2022 – Fed Survey
2022-01-10 16:22:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot
2022-01-10 12:10:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Running Into Resistance
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Running Into Resistance
2022-01-10 11:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
2022-01-10 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100