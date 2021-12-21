News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End
2021-12-21 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?
2021-12-21 22:30:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-21 21:05:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
2021-12-21 09:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Critical Levels as Volatility Defies Santa Rally Norms
2021-12-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?

Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Omicron, Semiconductors– Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 gains over 2% as semiconductor names roar higher
  • Dow Jones buoyed by rising Treasury yields, strong Nike earnings
  • S&P 500 closes 1.8% higher on rebound in travel, leisure stocks
Advertisement

The Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded sharply on Tuesday as equity benchmarks bounced following their worst 3-day decline since September. The Dow gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.8%. Semiconductor names pioneered the charge in the Nasdaq 100, with Micron and AMD surging 10% and 6.2%, respectively. The risk-on sentiment was further buoyed by strong gains in oil, with WTI advancing by roughly 3%.

US President Joe Biden said in remarks that there remains a chance to strike a deal with Senator Joe Manchin over an economic spending bill. President Biden also commented on the state of the pandemic, noting that the U.S. will not be returning to 2020-style lockdowns. Markets were shaken last week after the CDC announced that Omicron was the cause of 73% of new infections, making it the dominant strain in the U.S.

Nasdaq 100 Index 1-Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?

Chart created with TradingView

The question remains whether Tuesday’s rally represents a temporary bounce from oversold conditions or the beginning of the famed “Santa Claus Rally.” The uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant makes the near-term more difficult to predict, with historically light volumes heading into the new year already pointing toward potential volatility.

The unwinding of risk-off bets was there to be seen in the US 10-year Treasury market, as yields flirted with the 1.50% handle after trading down to 1.36% just last week. Bonds appeared to have been overbought in a panic as market participants interpreted how Omicron may slow global growth prospects. With the World Health Organization stating that Omicron is more contagious than any previous variant of Covid, these fears and sudden gyrations in the market may be here to stay.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook:Will Omicron Continue to Hinder Oil Prices?
Crude Oil Outlook:Will Omicron Continue to Hinder Oil Prices?
2021-12-21 16:47:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions
Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions
2021-12-21 10:30:00
USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
2021-12-21 09:05:00
Turkish Lira Eyes Best Week in 40 Years, USD/TRY Rapidly Sinks in Illiquid Conditions
Turkish Lira Eyes Best Week in 40 Years, USD/TRY Rapidly Sinks in Illiquid Conditions
2021-12-21 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish