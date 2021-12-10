News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
2021-12-10 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Below Support Ahead of US Inflation Data - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-09 23:25:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China's Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron

Richard Snow, Analyst

Nominal GDP Posts 0.9% in October (MoM)

Nominal GDP figures rose 0.9% in October off a forecast 1%.

UK Real GDP Estimated to Have Grown Just 0.1% in October

Monthly real GDP Grew just 0.1% (MoM) as services sector grew 0.4% as a result of increases in doctor appointments and other human health activities. Services and production output increased while construction contracted 1.8% in October which marks the largest fall since April 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Figure: UK GDP Index (GDP Figure)

UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron

Source: Office for National Statistics

As such, the unflattering data is likely to support the Bank of England’s caution when deciding on whether to raise interest rates for the United Kingdom next week. The immediate response in GBP/USD saw a knee-jerk reaction lower, however, the move remains within the daily range.

GBP/USD 1 minute chart

UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Major Risk Events for the Week Ahead

Next week presents a blockbuster week for those looking to trade the news. Apart from UK employment and inflation data there is also US retail sales data and Markit manufacturing PMI flash data for December. In addition, between the 15th and 17th of December there will be 5 central bank meetings (last of the year) from major central banks consisting of the US Fed, ECB, BoE, Swiss National Bank and BoJ.

UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron

Take a look for yourself by visiting DailyFX’s economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

