Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot
2021-12-10 09:00:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China's Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season

Eric Villalobos,

U.S. Consumer Sentiment saw a jump from November’s 67.4 to 70.4, above the forecasted level of 67.1.

The study found that the monthly gain in the low-income households incomes had a large disparity between the 3.8% and the 4.3% loss in income within middle-class and top-third household earnings.

Sentiment saw a rise, as lower-income consumers are expecting a 2.9% income increase through 2022. 76% of consumers saw inflation as a larger problem than unemployment.

There was a large gap between consumers current income and expected incomes, as consumers brace for potential inflationary impacts of stimulus.

Market Reaction

Even with improved sentiment, USD saw a quick downturn immediately after the consumer sentiment report was release, with volatility remaining from the earlier-morning CPI report.

