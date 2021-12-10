U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season

U.S. Consumer Sentiment saw a jump from November’s 67.4 to 70.4, above the forecasted level of 67.1.

The study found that the monthly gain in the low-income households incomes had a large disparity between the 3.8% and the 4.3% loss in income within middle-class and top-third household earnings.

Sentiment saw a rise, as lower-income consumers are expecting a 2.9% income increase through 2022. 76% of consumers saw inflation as a larger problem than unemployment.

There was a large gap between consumers current income and expected incomes, as consumers brace for potential inflationary impacts of stimulus.

Market Reaction

Even with improved sentiment, USD saw a quick downturn immediately after the consumer sentiment report was release, with volatility remaining from the earlier-morning CPI report.