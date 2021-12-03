News & Analysis at your fingertips.

More View more
Red Hot Services PMI Data Reflects the Strength of the US's Largest Sector

Red Hot Services PMI Data Reflects the Strength of the US’s Largest Sector

Richard Snow, Analyst

US Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Beats Expectations, Marking New High

All 18 services industries once again experienced growth in November as services PMI comes in at 69.1% vs the forecasted figure of 65.

Red Hot Services PMI Data Reflects the Strength of the US’s Largest Sector

This month’s data print comes under particular scrutiny as last month witnessed the highest reading this year indicating strong performance in the services sector, the biggest sector in the US economy.

Immediate Response in US dollar index

There was little response to the dollar – as indicated by the dollar benchmark, the US dollar index. Trading continued the intra-day uptrend marking higher highs and higher lows.

US Dollar Index Chart (1 Min)

Red Hot Services PMI Data Reflects the Strength of the US’s Largest Sector

The data comes hot off the heels of the non-farm payroll disappointment that recorded a worse than expected figure of 210k jobs added in the month of November compared to the estimated figure of 550k. Nevertheless, the number is still positive, indicating that the labor market is still headed in the right direction particularly at a time when the Fed has changed its tone on the so-called ‘transitory’ nature of inflation in the wake of consistently higher prices.

Take a look at our real-time report for more information on the NFP data release.

Written by Richard Snow, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

