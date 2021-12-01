News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-01 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup
2021-12-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
2021-12-01 13:30:00
S&P 500 Stages Reversal, Dollar Volatility After Powell, Dow the Worrying Signal
2021-12-01 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Face Further Losses on Failure to Defend November Low
2021-12-01 18:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-30 20:30:00
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • Smart money positioning shifts to net-short
  • WTI drop, Omicron and the Fed funds futures whipsaw
  • USD/CAD intra-day trading setup as bullish channel comes under pressure

Smart Money Bets Against CAD as Oil Drops

The most recent (Nov 23rd) commitment of traders (CoT) report issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative positioning (mainly hedge funds) has turned net short with respect to CAD. The shift in sentiment has been coming and could reflect a view of continued lower oil prices and a USD recovery. It bears mentioning that the same report revealed positive (long) net positioning in the US dollar although this does appear to be declining somewhat.

USD/CAD Long, Short and net Speculative Positioning with USD/CAD (inverted)

USD/CAD cot

Source: Justin McQueen , Refinitiv, CFTC

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The USD/CAD daily chart exhibits a rather peculiar pattern but nevertheless, there are a few noteworthy levels of interest as we head into some high impact economic data this week and next as US and Canadian employment data is released and the Bank of Canada provides its latest interest rate decision.

Economic calendar

For information on major event risk, take a look at DailyFX’s economic calendar

The 1.2830 continues to provide an unsurmountable level of resistance as the recent bounce off this level can attest to. Despite the recent drop in Brent crude and WTI prices, USD/CAD actually fell as fear of the relatively unknown Omicron resulted in rates markets pricing in a slower rate of Fed hikes for 2022 – bearish for the already propped up US dollar.

It must be noted that markets have become extremely reactive and news dependent as more information around the new variant surfaces. With this in mind, the 4-hour chart (discussed below) highlights an interesting setup.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The 4-hour chart highlights the degree of bullish persistence since the November low as price action continues to trade within a bullish channel, having already respected the lower bound of the channel twice and potentially making a third attempt. The stochastic oscillator may provide further insight into potential oversold conditions in the coming hours. A bounce off the lower bound could see a move back towards 1.2800 and possibly even the 1.2830 level.

Much of this move depends on the dollar and WTI prices which need to be monitored as this unfolds. Tomorrow marks an important day for OPEC+ nations as they are set to meet to discuss recent special petroleum reserves releases and potentially lower demand for the commodity as a result of Omicron-induced travel restrictions. The organization will then make a decision on whether it will continue to add 400,000 barrels per day in January next year.

USD/CAD 4-Hour Chart

USD/CAD 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Breaking News: Dollar Undeterred by Mixed PMI’s, NFP in Focus
USD Breaking News: Dollar Undeterred by Mixed PMI’s, NFP in Focus
2021-12-01 15:13:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-12-01 14:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
S&P 500 Technical Set-Up Looking Ominous, Hawkish Fed a Headwind
S&P 500 Technical Set-Up Looking Ominous, Hawkish Fed a Headwind
2021-12-01 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed