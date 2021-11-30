Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
2021-11-30 12:05:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-30 10:28:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News
2021-11-30 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Moderna CEO Predicts Vaccines to Struggle with Omicron - FT

Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar

Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Market confidence has been hit by news of the Omicron strain of coronavirus but it appears less deadly than feared and that should improve sentiment.
  • Stocks, the US Dollar and the prices of other assets that heave weakened should therefore rally before too long.

Trader confidence to recover

Trader confidence has suffered from concerns that the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 will weaken the global economy again by causing further restrictions on travel and more lockdowns. However, it now seems that while Omicron is spreading rapidly it is less deadly than previous strains.

If that is confirmed, it should lead to an improvement in sentiment towards the assets that have suffered, including stocks, crude oil and the US Dollar. By contrast, it should weaken the safe-haven assets that have benefited, including the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 13 – November 30, 2021)

Latest USD/JPY price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Bearish signal from sentiment data

However, IG client positioning data are less bullish on assets like USD/JPY. The retail trader numbers show 39.77% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.51 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.23% higher than yesterday and 12.66% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.98% higher than yesterday but 20.99% lower than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that USD/JPY may decline further despite the fact traders remain net-short.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
2021-11-30 12:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-30 10:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Rally May Run Out of Steam
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-11-30 09:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-11-30 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish