Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook No Brighter For Week Ahead Despite Savage Falls
2021-11-21 08:00:00
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US and China Square Off Against OPEC
2021-11-20 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire 'Risk', Dollar Charged for Biden's Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-22 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire 'Risk', Dollar Charged for Biden's Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-20 02:41:00
Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed
2021-11-22 06:00:00
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-21 23:15:00
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-22 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Dollar Bid As Risk Aversion Extends, Rand to Test 16.00?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • Market sentiment rejects riskier rand.
  • Key U.S. data prints may be overshadowed by COVID-19 situation.
  • USD/ZAR channel break.
ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

YEARLY HIGHS FOR USD/ZAR AS RISK OFF SENTIMENT GRIPS FX MARKETS

Last week’s Emerging Market (EM) currency selloff was underway after Turkey’s central bank decided to cut interest rates and continued into Friday’s market close when European COVID-19 cases sparked contagion fears. Today, the rand opened marginally higher against the U.S. dollar despite its safe-haven appeal as pandemic uncertainties remain. Other traditional safe-havens such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Swiss Franc (CHF) have extended their gains which could see the rand weaken against the greenback as the trading day progresses.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA IN FOCUS THIS WEEK

U.S. manufacturing PMI data and core PCE inflation data (Fed’s preferred metric) are expected this week (see economic calendar below)however higher than forecasted prints may not have the conventional effect this week as markets mull over the COVID-19 situation in Europe. A cagey approach may be adopted as the potential of a broadening pandemic could further dampen hawkish prospects. From a USD/ZAR perspective, the rand remains vulnerable to further weakness while global influences dictate.

DFX econ calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

On Friday, we saw fresh yearly highs come into play as the January swing high at 15.6648 resistance level was breached by a daily candle close. The long standing resistance now turned support will be an important level to monitor this week. Channel resistance (yellow) was included in the upside rally and coincides with the 15.6648 level.

Should price action remain above 15.6648 and channel resistance we could see bulls pushing for the 16.0000 psychological handle – last seen in November 2020.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is suggestive of bearish divergence which eludes to the contradictory move in USD/ZAR price action (higher highs) to the RSI indicator (lower highs). Traditionally, technical analysts use this as a bearish signal whereby prices are expected to reverse from their current bullish trajectory. A tentative approach should be exercised with this method as timings can be uncertain.

Resistance levels:

  • 16.0000
  • 15.8000

Support levels:

  • 15.6648 – January 2021 swing high/channel resistance (yellow)
  • 15.5735
  • 15.4289 – 50% Fibonacci level

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

