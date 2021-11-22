News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Weakness to Persist as RSI Holds in Oversold Zone
2021-11-22 16:30:00
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
2021-11-22 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
2021-11-22 18:00:00
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-22 13:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-22 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

FED CHAIR JEROME POWELL NOMINATD FOR SECOND TERM

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed

Warren Venketas, Analyst

NDX ANALYSIS

  • Real yields a key contributor to U.S. tech upside.
  • NDX rallies as Fed Chair Powell is re-elected.
Advertisement

NASDAQ 100 INDEX EXTENDS TO ALL-TIME-HIGHS

The endurance of the U.S. stock market stems from falling real yields and accommodative policy environment. Although the Federal Reserve has announced its QE taper directives, the fundamental backdrop and access to liquidity remains supportive for U.S. companies.

Real yields represent the return an investor receives after adjusting for inflation. The relationship real yields have with the stock market is inverse, meaning investors are receiving lesser return in the bond market due to inflationary pressure as opposed to the stock market which can offer higher returns. This simple formula has been sustaining the extraordinary bull run since early 2020.

Despite bouts of higher U.S. 10-year Treasury yields which have a negative effect on tech stock valuations (see chart below), Treasury yields linger at historically low levels.

NDX vs inflation vs 10-year Treasury yields

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv Datastream

Year-to-date, the NDX is up roughly 25% and with the announcement of Fed Chair Powell to serve a second term in his current role, markets rallied as any doubts around policy uncertainty has been dismissed. Sectors outperforming today are shown in the graphic below:

Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading.

NDX SECTOR SUMMARY

nasdaq sector summary today

Source: Refinitiv

Stock highlights today:

  • iSpecimen receives contract from U.S. government to assist in advanced COVID-19 research – iSpecimen +140.5%
  • Vonage to be acquired by Ericsson for $6.2bn – Vonage +25.2%
  • Model S Plaid to launch in China around March – Tesla +4.7%
  • Astra Space rocket launch reaches space, gets boost from Musk shoutout – Astra Space +36.62%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

NDX Daily Chart:

NDX daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily NDX chart above reflects the recent rally since early October 2021. Markets are now testing new ground as the key 17000 psychological level is in reach. The steep and swift move to current levels are somewhat extended and reversion to the mean may be on the cards short-term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this notion (lower highs) in the form of bearish divergence (red) which contradicts price action on the NDX chart (higher highs). Technically, this is indicative of an impending downside reversal/correction which could bring in to focus subsequent support levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 17000
  • 16750

Support levels:

  • 16500
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Jerome Powell Tapped by Biden for Second Term as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell Tapped by Biden for Second Term as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
2021-11-22 14:49:00
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
2021-11-22 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook – EUR/GBP Clinging on to Multi-Month Support
British Pound (GBP) Outlook – EUR/GBP Clinging on to Multi-Month Support
2021-11-22 10:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Dollar Bid As Risk Aversion Extends, Rand to Test 16.00?
USD/ZAR Forecast: Dollar Bid As Risk Aversion Extends, Rand to Test 16.00?
2021-11-22 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bullish