Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Canadian Dollar Down on CPI and Yields as Risk Turns Off. Will USD/CAD Keep Rising?
2021-11-18 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-17 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Builds a Bear Flag at a Big Resistance Level
2021-11-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds
2021-11-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Turkish Central Bank Cuts Repo Rate, Signals More Cuts in December

Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • MPC decides 25bps rate hike to 3.75%.
  • USD/ZAR pushes to yearly highs on TRY collapse dismissing SARB announcement.
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

SARB DECIDES TO INCREASE RATES

The South African Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was divided in their decision to raise rates with a 3-2 split favoring a rate increase. Prior to the announcement Governor Lesetja Kganayago outlined many factors that could easily result in a more dovish approach. A summary of these points are listed below:

  • Incremental increases (25bps) are expected QoQ through 2022 – 2024 but is data dependent.
  • Core inflation remains subdued.
  • Loadshedding to hinder economic growth.
  • 2021 Local growth revised lower.
  • Some upside on faster risk vaccine rollout.
  • South African linked commodity export prices estimated to fall.
  • High oil price forecast emphasized.
  • Escalating wage demands.
Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

USD/ZAR PRE-ANNOUNCEMENT BUILD UP

Leading up to the SARB announcement, the rand has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar as a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) favors further upside. Today, the Dollar Index (DXY) has been trading lower yet USD/ZAR is roughly 0.4% higher despite the fact that markets expect an interest rate hike.

The dynamics behind the rate announcement are complex as the SARB has to contend with several opposing factors.

  1. Inflation – In spite of rampant inflation pressures globally, South Africa’s figures remain comparatively low while remaining within the inflation target band of 3% - 6%. Although this is on the higher end, this does not lead me to believe a rate hike is targeted at combating inflation. From an historical perspective, inflation is relatively low as seen in the graphic below:

South African Inflation Rate (yellow) vs Unemployment Rate (blue):

Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

Source: Refinitiv

  1. Unemployment – A recent announcement by Bloomberg in August 2021 revealed South African unemployment sits at the top of their list (total of 82 countries). Raising rates too quickly will further exacerbate an already poor situation and should be carefully considered by policy makers as to its long-term effects.
  1. Currency Depreciation – With central banks around the world growing increasingly more hawkish, an already vulnerable rand is susceptible to further weakness should no rate hike action take place. This is particularly true for G10 nations who are more inclined to bring forward their tightening outlook and reduce the ZAR’s carry trade appeal.
  1. Economic Growth – The strain of COVID-19 on commodity rich countries like South Africa have created a façade with the recent upsurge in commodity prices that have acted as a buffer to other economic challenges. These headwinds Currently Eskom has been struggling to combat power supply headwinds leaving South African businesses in tatters as disruptions create gaps in the business processes. Although a small rate hike may seem insignificant, the knock-on effects are definitely felt in such an environment. Access to low interest funding may act as a hindrance to additional economic expansion.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

Rand Breaking News: SARB Rate Hike Favors Currency Protection Over Economic Growth

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 16.0000
  • 15.6648

Support levels:

  • 15.5735
  • 15.4289

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest
US Earnings Update: Macy’s JD.Com and Alibaba latest
2021-11-18 13:03:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile
Turkey’s Central Bank Cuts Rates by 100 Basis Points; USD/TRY Remains Volatile
2021-11-18 11:20:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR