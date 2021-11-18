News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Wall Street
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds
2021-11-18 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform

Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform

Brendan Fagan,

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Nvidia, Semiconductors, FAANG Stocks, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Tech shares outperform on Thursday after Nvidia powers chipmakers higher
  • FAANG stocks shine yet again, holding up equities despite weak breadth
  • Markets continue to await news on Biden’s choice for Federal Reserve Chair
Tech shares outperformed on Thursday as FAANG names (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) and chipmakers pushed markets back toward all-time highs. Risk-on sentiment was apparent as the US Dollar cooled slightly and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped by 2 basis points. Nvidia earnings set the tone for the session, with the chipmaker beating comfortably on revenue and earnings estimates, while also improving guidance for the current quarter. Shares jumped 8%, which provided a notable boost to other chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped by 2.4%, Micron Technology (MU) gained 2%, and Qualcomm added over 1%.

Nvidia Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform

Chart created with TradingView

Apple shares raced higher on Thursday by 2.9% following a report related to Apple’s efforts to develop an electric vehicle. Apple’s gain saw the S&P 500 notch its 66th all-time high in 2021. Also gaining was Amazon, with the company benefitting from continued retail momentum and the opening of its first cashier-less coffee shop. The theme in U.S. equities continues to be rotation, as the indices appear willing to continue rotating who takes the top spot on a daily basis.

Nasdaq 100 1-Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform

Chart created with TradingView

Market participants continue to await any news on the nominee for Chair of the Federal Reserve. President Biden revealed in remarks earlier this week that he plans to make a decision around Thanksgiving, which is next Thursday in the U.S. It would appear that the decision is between current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and FOMC Governor Lael Brainard. At the time of writing, betting markets give Jerome Powell a hefty advantage in the race for the Fed Chair.

Nasdaq 100 Leads Markets Higher as FAANG, Chipmakers Outperform

Courtesy of PredictIt

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

