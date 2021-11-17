FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness
2021-11-17 09:15:00
US Dollar Charges in EURUSD and USDJPY, GBPCAD the Focus of Inflation Focus Wednesday
2021-11-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising US Production, Potential SPR Release Weighs on Sentiment
2021-11-17 02:00:00
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD): UK CPI Boosts Bullion, USD Strength Limits Gains
2021-11-17 10:54:00
Gold Prices Rise Post CPI, But US Dollar Strength Outshines. Will XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data
2021-11-17 07:07:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-16 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Index (DXY) Soars on Data and Hawkish Fed Lifting Yields. Can USD Fly Higher?
2021-11-17 07:30:00
US Dollar Charges in EURUSD and USDJPY, GBPCAD the Focus of Inflation Focus Wednesday
2021-11-17 04:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week

FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week

Justin McQueen, Strategist

FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • FTSE 100 Testing 7300 Amid Greenlight for BoE Dec Hike
  • IG Sentiment Changes Signal FTSE 100 to Reverse Lower

FTSE 100: Modest underperformance in the FTSE 100 following the latest UK inflation data and given yesterday’s labour market report, which provided initial details of the furlough expiration impact. This provides the green light for a BoE rate rise of 15bps next month. However, there remains a risk of a hawkish disappointment amid the aggressive tightening cycle priced in for 2022 and thus leaves UK Banking stocks at risk of a pullback. Elsewhere, softer oil prices have also played their part in weighing on the FTSE 100, which now tests psychological support at 7300, with the 20DMA slightly below at 7282. Should the index close below ST moving average, risks are for an extended move towards 7200. That being said, the path of least resistance remains higher, with another test of the trendline stemming from the all-time high.

FTSE 100 Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment: FTSE 100 May Soon Reverse Lower

Data shows 47.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 18.77% higher than yesterday and 11.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.42% lower than yesterday and 6.36% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current FTSE 100 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Posts a Fresh 16-Month High Ahead of a Cluster of Fed Speakers
US Dollar (DXY) Posts a Fresh 16-Month High Ahead of a Cluster of Fed Speakers
2021-11-17 11:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD): UK CPI Boosts Bullion, USD Strength Limits Gains
Gold (XAU/USD): UK CPI Boosts Bullion, USD Strength Limits Gains
2021-11-17 10:54:00
Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness
Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness
2021-11-17 09:15:00
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data
2021-11-17 07:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish