EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
Gold Prices Up as US Dollar and Yields Dip Ahead of US CPI. Can XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-10 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/znIbtyFFIh
  • Some bondholders of China Evergrande group have not received coupon payments by the end of the 30 day grace period on Wednesday, according to sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.18% France 40: -0.25% US 500: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ptXQ67lyko
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/L2iJjT7uJF
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and build confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/j3PVbCe36t
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/JSBgiZTnIA
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (OCT) Actual: CNY826.2B Expected: CNY800B Previous: CNY1660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/17vvryNZ76
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report

USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US CPI, AUD Analysis and News

  • Large Deviation From Consensus Needed in CPI to Awaken FX
  • Australian Jobs Data in Focus, Depressed Iron Prices Weigh on AUD Sentiment

The main event of today will be the latest US CPI report, where expectations are for the headline to rise 0.4ppts to 5.8%, while the core figure is seen up 0.3ppts to 4.3%. In turn, this would mark a sixth consecutive month of inflation above 5% with the core reading at 4% or more for the fifth month in a row.

CPI Data

  • CPI Expected 5.8% (Previous 5.4%), Range 5.3%-6%
  • Core CPI Expected 4.3% (Previous 4%), Range 4%-5%

In recent months, figure 1. highlights that the market response to inflation data has been somewhat unorthodox, with higher than expected inflation, sometimes leading to USD depreciation, as the elevated inflation had largely been explained away by transitory factors such as used cars, earlier in the year. However, with inflation looking more persistent than central banks had initially anticipated, the argument for transitory inflation is diminishing by the month and thus today’s release may see a more orthodox response, particularly now that the Federal Reserve will be flexible on tapering. Meaning, higher (lower) than expected inflation leads to USD appreciation (depreciation).

Figure 1. Multi-Asset Response to US CPI

USD &amp; Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv, Bloomberg

FX Volatility Remains Subdued Despite US CPI on Tap

Despite US CPI being a noteworthy risk event, FX options suggest otherwise, as implied volatility remains relatively tame. The Euro breakeven straddle is at 36pips (meaning, EUR/USD is expected to move in either direction by 36pips). To add to this, there are sizeable option expiries at 1.1550-55 (1.2bln), 1.1565-75 (2.1bln) and 1.1600 (1.5bln), which may well play its part in containing price action. Unless of course, there is a sizeable deviation from consensus.

USD &amp; Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report

Source: Refinitiv

Australian Jobs Data in Focus, Depressed Iron Prices Weigh on AUD Sentiment

Elsewhere, for Aussie traders, the latest employment report is due tonight, which explains why vols are slightly higher for the currency relative to the rest of the pack. Reminder, that after last week’s push back on market pricing for rate hikes by the RBA, the key area to watch is the labour market, in particular wage data (out next week). That being said, while a better than expected labour report is likely to prompt a bid in the Australian Dollar, with iron prices remaining depressed and my short term view that equities will follow its short-term seasonal trend (Figure 2.), I suspect traders will be in a sell the rally mode for AUD. Speculative proxies such as Tesla have been taking a hit in recent sessions and should Cryptos follow this would add to my conviction of equities facing near-term headwinds. On the Aussie crosses, 1.0420 in AUD/NZD may be an area to look for pullbacks.

Figure 2. Seasonally Weak Period for Stocks

USD &amp; Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week
Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week
2021-11-10 09:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
2021-11-10 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
2021-11-10 00:00:00
Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed