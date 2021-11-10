News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 17:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Jumps to Yearly Highs on the Back of Weak 30-Year Treasury Auction

Brendan Fagan,

US Dollar, US Treasury Auction, Dollar Index, Inflation – Talking Points

  • US Treasury sells $25 billion of 30-year bonds at high yield of 1.94%, vs. 1.888% pre-auction
  • USD breaks through 94.50, Dollar Index makes fresh one-year highs above 98.84
  • Bonds were already under pressure pre-auction following US CPI data earlier

A weaker-than-expected auction of 30-year Treasury bonds saw a tail of 5.2 basis points, the largest on record for a 30-year auction. For context, the average tail over the last 6 months has been only 0.5 basis points. The US Treasury sold $25 billion of 30-year securities at a high yield of 1.94%, compared to a pre-auction yield of 1.888%. The immediate spike in yields pushed the US Dollar higher, with the Greenback hitting fresh one-year highs above 98.84. Yields had already been moving higher on the session, as US inflation data came in much hotter than expected earlier this morning.

US Dollar Index 30 Minute Chart

Chart created on TradingView

Prior to the 30-year auction, US Treasuries were already under pressure following this morning’s hot CPI print. Yields were on the move immediately following the release of the CPI data as market participants rushed to move forward their expectations for Fed rate hikes. The weak auction in the afternoon further exacerbated the march higher in yields, with the curve broadly shifting upward. While the market moves to price in hawkish Fed action, Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to stick to his guns on the “transitory” nature of inflation.

30-Year Auction Results

  • High Yield Rate: 1.940% (prev 2.049%)
  • Bid-Cover Ratio: 2.2 (prev 2.36)
  • Direct Accepted: 15.8% (prev 17.2%)
  • Indirect Accepted: 59.0% (prev 70.5%)
  • WI: 1.888%

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

