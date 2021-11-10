New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 PPI YoY (OCT) Actual: 13.5% Expected: 12.4% Previous: 10.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • The Japanese Yen has consolidated after making new lows against the US Dollar and the British Pound. Will USD/JPY and GBP/JPY make new highs? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/DB3MtXMkZW https://t.co/BzokAe2Qcn
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 PPI YoY (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 12.4% Previous: 10.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Gold prices have a key level of resistance in focus following last week's move higher. Fed rate hike bets are in the scope as US CPI data approaches. A hot inflation print may weigh on XAU prices. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/fgs85LK85E https://t.co/rwP6frnt86
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.3% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Communist Party Sixth Plenum due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Westpac Consumer Confidence, China Inflation - Talking Points

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The New Zealand Dollar fell versus the US Dollar overnight as Wall Street stocks broke a multi-day winning streak. NZD/USD’s loss came despite upbeat economic data from the island nation. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.35% at the closing bell. Still, US equity indexes remain near all-time highs following a mostly positive slate of corporate earnings. Shares of DoorDash gained nearly 25% in after-hours trading after the food delivery service reported rosy earnings along with a corporate acquisition.

Treasuries caught a bid, sending yields lower across the curve. The benchmark 10-year note’s yield fell to the lowest point since September 24 at 1.415%. A core reading in October’s producer price index (PPI) missed expectations at 0.4% m/m versus the expected 0.5% increase. Investors continue to monitor the global inflation threat. Today will see Chinese inflation data cross the wires.

Speaking of inflation, crude oil prices are moving higher after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw in US oil stockpiles. Crude oil stocks fell 2.49 million barrels for the week ending November 5, according to the API data. Energy traders will watch tomorrow’s EIA report for confirmation, but for now, bulls are in firm control with the data.

This morning saw Australia’s Westpac report consumer confidence data. The index for November increased/decreased to 105.3 from 104.6 in October. This follows a rollback of Covid restrictions across Australia as vaccine rates hit sufficient levels to warrant easing measures. The upbeat figure bodes well for the country going into this week’s jobs report due out Thursday.

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD fell below its rising 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) overnight before pressure eased early in the APAC session. The 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), along with confluent 0.71 psychological resistance, turned away a deeper downside move. Prices may grate between these two moving average in today’s session if volatility reemerges.

NZD/USD 8-Hour Chart

nzdchart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
2021-11-09 23:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
2021-11-09 14:36:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
2021-11-09 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed