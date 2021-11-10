Amazon and Ford backed ‘Rivian’ Gears up for Nasdaq Debut, Tesla Bounces Back

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Rise as Inflation Jitters Loom
2021-11-10 15:58:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs
2021-11-10 17:00:00
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-11-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-10 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.07% Gold: 1.12% Oil - US Crude: -2.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V5uD2GZpxm
  • Market expectations were crushed by both core and headline inflation prints for October which adds additional pressure onto the Fed to bring rate hikes forward. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/hTF92vS1Jw https://t.co/myjF9weA9K
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.65% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.74% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LLm4ed40ep
  • $Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs support potential 1845, 1834 $GC_F https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/10/Gold-price-forecast-xau-spikes-on-6-2-cpi-gold-four-month-highs-xauusd.html
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Reversal Risk– #Aussie Breakdown Levels - https://t.co/hnaZa6VEOT https://t.co/9tmcneSIhx
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NortxHObAi
  • After pricing in the fundamental factors which remain at the forefront of risk sentiment, oil prices may likely continue to sustain the upward trajectory, at least for now. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/Bfj4bg2AJ1 https://t.co/OfMT6uMKey
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YR3IeDYoVG
  • The Australian Dollar is under pressure against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD attempting to mark a second consecutive weekly decline. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/0PNPbGmcGX https://t.co/cJQg8zTBRv
  • The US 2-year Treasury Yield is up 20% (9bps) today, so Fed rate forecasts are flying https://t.co/T56dcffh9u
Amazon and Ford backed ‘Rivian’ Gears up for Nasdaq Debut, Tesla Bounces Back

Amazon and Ford backed ‘Rivian’ Gears up for Nasdaq Debut, Tesla Bounces Back

Richard Snow, Analyst

US Equity Index Analysis:

  • Rivian Automotive set to trade around 60% higher than original offer price on Nasdaq debut
  • Nasdaq continues to show overbought signs as dollar and CPI pressures mount
  • Tesla rebounds after Elon Musk’s Twitter induced stock sale
Advertisement

Rivian Seeks to Attract Nearly $107 Billion Valuation

Electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive makes its debut on the Nasdaq later today with one of the highest IPOs among its peers and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. A few hours earlier at the COP26 Climate Change Summit, a group of countries and companies committed to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, in an attempt to reduce emissions and halt the effects of global warming.

It should be noted that prominent players in the automotive sector such as Germany, USA and China were not included in the agreement along with the top two car makers Toyota and Volkswagen. Nevertheless, the tide seems to be turning as individuals and now companies and governments are agreeing to definite time frames to eliminate fossil-fuels.

Rivian Automotive image of phone

Rivian began in 2009 and launched its fully electric R1T pickup truck in September. Since then it has received approximately 55,400 orders for the model and looks set to ram up production in the coming years as the company’s current pace has it taking over 60 years to fulfil the current order.

At the time of writing, Rivian has not yet begun trading but is anticipated to open around $120 -$125, 60% higher than the initial offer price according to reports.

US Tech 100 Technical Analysis

On the technical front US Tech 100 has appeared overbought – as confirmed by the RSI indicator – but is yet to drop below the 70 mark on the daily chart which leaves the door open for further price appreciation.

However, a stronger dollar and worrying CPI inflation data out of the US (6.2%) could weigh on the index as consumers continue to be pressured with the higher costs passed down by firms.

15,700 appears as the nearest level of support followed by 15,180 and then the psychological level of 15,000 flat.

US Tech 100 Daily Chart

US Tech 100 Daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Tesla Sell-Off Takes a Breather After Approaching the $1,000 Mark

Elon Musk’s Tesla witnessed a near 20% drop since a controversial Twitter poll decided that the South African-born entrepreneur sell his shares in light of recent debate over wealthy billionaires avoiding tax via unrealized gains.

However, the dust appears to have settled, at least for now, as early trade on Wednesday saw the share price trading more than 4% higher on the day.

Tesla Daily Chart

Tesla Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

