AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up as US Dollar and Yields Dip Ahead of US CPI. Can XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-10 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KluPK4WOMt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QXm8VdtBRT
  • The US Dollar continues to hold its ground against ASEAN currencies, with notable progress recently being seen against the Indonesian Rupiah. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB and USD/PHP follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hiWUwi3rC9 https://t.co/gdX5BDrB1g
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/10/AUDUSD-Clings-to-Support-After-Chinese-CPI-and-PPI-Surge-Higher.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ujPxIxp0b9
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇨🇳 PPI YoY (OCT) Actual: 13.5% Expected: 12.4% Previous: 10.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • The Japanese Yen has consolidated after making new lows against the US Dollar and the British Pound. Will USD/JPY and GBP/JPY make new highs? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/DB3MtXMkZW https://t.co/BzokAe2Qcn
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 PPI YoY (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 12.4% Previous: 10.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher

AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Inflation – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar remains lower on Chinese inflation data
  • China’s CPI and PPI gauges show increasing price pressures
  • AUD/USD is clinging to the 50-day SMA as prices drop

The Australian Dollar remained slightly lower through the Asia-Pacific session after Chinese inflation data crossed the wires. China’s consumer price index (CPI) for October was 1.5% on a year-over-year basis, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). That was over the median consensus forecast of 1.4% y/y and up from September’s 0.7% increase.

China’s factory-gate prices also increased in October, with the nation’s producer price index (PPI) rising 13.5% y/y, up from September’s 10.7% rise. The higher input costs for factories come as the world deals with lingering supply chain issues from the Covid pandemic. Surging energy costs likely contributed to October’s PPI increase, with coal, oil, and natural gas prices at or near multi-year highs.

Policymakers have taken several steps in recent months to cool rising prices, ranging from allowing some previously banned Australian coal imports to clear customs to release stocks from strategic national reserves. A slowdown in China’s property sector, which has been exacerbated by the Evergrande crisis, is also clouding the outlook for Asia’s largest economy.

The price of Fantasia Holdings – another embattled Chinese property developer – is down 50% in Hong Kong after failing to make a coupon payment due last month. The stock started trading on Wednesday for the first time since being suspended in late September. Traders will shift their focus to US inflation data due out tonight.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

AUD/USD faces downward pressure, with prices eyeing a second daily loss. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is underpinning the currency pair through Wednesday’s session, but if that level gives way bears are likely to achieve a further push lower. For now, with MACD and RSI aiming lower, the most likely short-term path is biased to the downside.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

aud-usd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
2021-11-10 00:00:00
Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
2021-11-09 23:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
2021-11-09 14:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish