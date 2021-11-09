Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis, Earnings – Talking Points

Coinbase drops over 10% after big earnings miss

DoorDash announces buyout deal of Wolt Enterprises

Aurora Cannabis misses revenue estimate for Q1, 2022

Coinbase Q3 Earnings

Coinbase – the high flying cryptocurrency exchange – reported third-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company saw Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 on $1.31 billion in revenue. That missed analysts’ expectations of $1.68 EPS on $1.57 billion revenue. The stock price fell in after-hours trading by as much as 12% on the disappointing figures despite upbeat user base growth. This comes after prices hit a fresh multi-month high earlier this week as Bitcoin prices soared.

Coinbase 5-minute chart

Chart created with TradingView

DoorDash Q3 Earnings

The food delivery company DooDash is facing a pessimistic view from investors in the post-Covid world. Third-quarter earnings dropped at $(0.30) versus the expected $(0.014). That was on sales of $1.28 billion, above the forecasted 1.160 billion, according to Bloomberg. Investors will focus on today’s conference call to gauge how the company is dealing with attracting new workers during the nation’s labor shortage. The after-hours stock prices rose slightly in response to the earnings results. The company announced a buyout deal of Europe-based Wolt Enterprises, a food delivery service. The deal is worth $8.1 billion.

DoorDash 5-Minute Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis, the Canadian cannabis producer, reported results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Revenue missed slightly at C$60.1 million against C$61.320 million. The preceding quarter’s revenue was at C$54.8 million, giving the latest quarter 10% quarterly growth. Aurora stock fell nearly 5% in after-hours trading.

Aurora Cannabis 5-Minute Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter