News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis, Earnings – Talking Points

  • Coinbase drops over 10% after big earnings miss
  • DoorDash announces buyout deal of Wolt Enterprises
  • Aurora Cannabis misses revenue estimate for Q1, 2022

Coinbase Q3 Earnings

Coinbase – the high flying cryptocurrency exchange – reported third-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company saw Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 on $1.31 billion in revenue. That missed analysts’ expectations of $1.68 EPS on $1.57 billion revenue. The stock price fell in after-hours trading by as much as 12% on the disappointing figures despite upbeat user base growth. This comes after prices hit a fresh multi-month high earlier this week as Bitcoin prices soared.

Coinbase 5-minute chart

coin stock

Chart created with TradingView

DoorDash Q3 Earnings

The food delivery company DooDash is facing a pessimistic view from investors in the post-Covid world. Third-quarter earnings dropped at $(0.30) versus the expected $(0.014). That was on sales of $1.28 billion, above the forecasted 1.160 billion, according to Bloomberg. Investors will focus on today’s conference call to gauge how the company is dealing with attracting new workers during the nation’s labor shortage. The after-hours stock prices rose slightly in response to the earnings results. The company announced a buyout deal of Europe-based Wolt Enterprises, a food delivery service. The deal is worth $8.1 billion.

DoorDash 5-Minute Chart

doordash chart

Chart created with TradingView

Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis, the Canadian cannabis producer, reported results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Revenue missed slightly at C$60.1 million against C$61.320 million. The preceding quarter’s revenue was at C$54.8 million, giving the latest quarter 10% quarterly growth. Aurora stock fell nearly 5% in after-hours trading.

Aurora Cannabis 5-Minute Chart

aurora chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed
2021-11-09 23:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise
2021-11-09 14:36:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
2021-11-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish