GBP Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downside Beckons Despite Likely UK Rate Hike

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye NFP Report After FOMC Steepens Yield Curve, Drags USD
2021-11-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downside Beckons Despite Likely UK Rate Hike
2021-11-04 09:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits New Record and USDJPY Stock Still After Fed Taper…Meets Expectations
2021-11-04 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-04 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.91%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NwIhgGZOtq
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.52% Silver: 0.62% Gold: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FLJNNCNNe3
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.48% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cm4srmtw4X
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons : https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/BNsnqeNDoV
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.41% FTSE 100: 0.35% France 40: 0.34% US 500: 0.09% Wall Street: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/p1yuTNH84c
  • Join @JMcQueenFX from 11.45 GMT for what is likely to be a very interesting Bank of England meeting. #boe #gbp #rates https://t.co/oBGiWRFmAf
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (OCT) Actual: 54.6 Expected: 52 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (OCT) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 52 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Final (OCT) Actual: 54.2 Expected: 54.3 Previous: 56.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
GBP Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downside Beckons Despite Likely UK Rate Hike

GBP Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downside Beckons Despite Likely UK Rate Hike

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to raise UK Bank Rate to 0.25% today from the current 0.10%.
  • However, that 15bps increase has been fully priced in by the markets already and GBP/USD is therefore more likely to weaken than strengthen in response.

Risk to the downside for GBP/USD

GBP/USD is looking fragile around current levels, with a 15 basis point rate increase to 0.25% by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee today still fully priced in by the markets. This suggests that the chances of a hawkish surprise by the BoE are very limited, with the markets having also priced in further increases in UK Bank Rate to 1.00% by August next year.

As I wrote here Tuesday, economists are not as sure as the markets that UK rates will rise. In polls by the Reuters and Bloomberg news agencies, analysts asked for their opinions were roughly split equally between those expecting a rate rise and those predicting no change. It is also not clear whether voters on the MPC will be unanimous in their verdict, which seems unlikely.

Still, the only real hope for the GBP bulls is that the Bank’s Inflation Report highlights the risk of higher inflation despite the tightening of monetary policy currently expected by the markets.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (October 11 – November 4, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Bank of England could push back

By contrast, if the Bank suggests that the markets have become too aggressive on pricing, that would likely weaken GBP/USD and so, of course, would an unexpected decision not to tighten rates today after all.

From a technical perspective, the first downside levels to watch out for are the 1.3606 lows touched on Tuesday. However, if they break, there is little further support ahead of the 1.3569 lows reached back on October 12. To the upside, round number resistance at 1.37 and then 1.38 would likely be hard to top.

Sentiment data mixed

Turning to the IG client positioning numbers, there is no clear signal currently. The retail trader data show 54.68% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 16.52% lower than yesterday and 8.17% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.44% higher than yesterday and 15.53% lower from last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long than last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

-- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React
2021-11-04 10:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Pushing Higher as The Fed Starts to Tighten
US Dollar (DXY) Pushing Higher as The Fed Starts to Tighten
2021-11-04 10:24:00
Copper Hugs Trendline Support as Market Conditions Remain Tight
Copper Hugs Trendline Support as Market Conditions Remain Tight
2021-11-03 22:00:00
Federal Reserve: FOMC Announces Taper at November Rate Decision
Federal Reserve: FOMC Announces Taper at November Rate Decision
2021-11-03 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed