Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CAD. Levels to Watch
2021-10-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (OCT) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (OCT) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.4% Previous: 4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/9YZ6WH6PjL
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/eH0ip2fNdS
  • 💶 Marginal Lending Rate Actual: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 💶 Deposit Facility Rate Actual: -0.5% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.4% Previous: 4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 💶 ECB Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Heads Up:💶 Deposit Facility Rate due at 11:45 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Australian Bond Market

  • GBP/JPY May Receive a Month End Boost
  • ECB Unlikely to Provide Fireworks

AUD: All eyes on the Aussie bond market after the AU 3-year yield surged 20bps after the RBA made no offer to purchase the 2024 April yield target bond and thus raising questions as to whether the Bank is giving up on yield curve control. In turn, the 3-year is now yielding 1.15%, up from 0.3% at the beginning of the month. A reminder that the Bank’s target is to cap the yield at 0.1%. That being said, market participants will, however, be on the lookout as to whether the Bank offers to purchase April 2024 bonds tonight.

Australian 3-Year Government Bond Yield

Source: Refinitiv

The impact on the Australian Dollar has so far been minimal, despite markets anticipating a more hawkish RBA, in which money markets are pricing in 3-4 rate rises in a year vs the RBA’s current stance that rates will not rise until 2024. Instead, the currency has been struggling to maintain a foothold above 0.7500, for reasons I noted yesterday. That said, the direction of travel for rates are clear, therefore favouring the AUD against currencies of dovish central banks, such as the ECB remains appropriate.

RBA Rate Hike Expectations

Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost

Source: ASX

GBP/JPY Upside on the cards for Final Trading Day

As the S&P 500 is on course to close the month with gains of over 5%, there is potential for a sizeable amount of month-end rebalancing, which in turn could prompt short-term fluctuations for FX. (More on month-end rebalancing here). In turn, looking at prior times when the S&P 500 has closed 5% or more, GBP/JPY has on average posted modest gains of 0.6% On the 17 previous occasions, GBP/JPY has moved higher 82% of the time on the final trading day of the month.

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

IG Client Sentiment: GBP/JPY

Retail trader data shows 29.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.37 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.86% lower than yesterday and 19.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.85% lower than yesterday and 7.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

Source: IG, DailyFX

ECB Fireworks Unlikely

Today’s ECB meeting is unlikely to provide much in the way of fireworks, given that policy settings will remain unchanged, while market participants are expecting the ECB to reiterate their stance and pushback on current market pricing, which signals rate hikes by the end 2022. That said, below is tech sheet of notable Euro cross levels.

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

