USD Holds Steady, US Consumer Confidence Shows Surprise Increase

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Rate Consolidates with ECB Interest Rate Decision on Tap
2021-10-26 15:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-26 14:50:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.21% FTSE 100: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.16% France 40: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/cmSJxzJie1
  • RT @FinancialJuice: US DEMOCRAT HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER HOYER: THE BIDEN AGENDA FRAMEWORK DEAL IS POSSIBLE IN A FEW HOURS.
  • RT @breakingmkts: WYDEN SAYS WILL UNVEIL 'BILLIONAIRES TAX' ON WEDS: PUNCHBOWL
  • Good observation https://t.co/ymdup5MWHE
  • $USD support hold, popping up to st resistance just inside of the 94 handle on #DXY next res level 94.17, testing through would be a fresh weekly high next major driver is tomorrow's Durable Goods, expected to come in at a 1.1% contraction https://t.co/ktcm0Jgfta https://t.co/XEWGgohB0x
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fizqVmsm19
  • Facebook's buyback plan hasn't compensated for the company's struggles with $FB sliding on the morning, but SPX and Dow have still charged to record highs. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses earnings, rate decisions, GDP, and risk trends! https://t.co/IPiH7eZ3hg
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.95% France 40: 0.68% FTSE 100: 0.54% US 500: 0.52% Wall Street: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/o3VRkt1sEx
  • Cryptocurrencies have seen another positive start to the week, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/CSRjNTsrqY https://t.co/9C5sPdQrmc
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.23% Gold: -1.28% Silver: -2.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DKW4MJ1gFT
USD Holds Steady, US Consumer Confidence Shows Surprise Increase

USD Holds Steady, US Consumer Confidence Shows Surprise Increase

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • US Consumer Confidence Shows a Surprise Increase
  • Eyes on Central Bank Decisions and Month-End

The latest US Conference Board consumer confidence posted a surprise increase to 113.8, above expectations looking for a drop to 108.3. Meanwhile, both the present situation index and expectations index regarding business and labour market conditions both rose in October.

On inflation, it was reported that while short-term inflation rose to a 13yr high, the impact on confidence had been muted. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all increased in October, providing a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through the final months of the year.

As is usually the case for consumer confidence data, little in the way of notable market moves had been seen across the FX space. Instead, while upcoming central bank meetings from the BoC and ECB will garner attention, focus will also lie on month-end rebalancing.

USD Holds Steady, US Consumer Confidence Shows Surprise Increase

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

