Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Turkish Central Bank sees limited room for policy rate cuts $TRY
  • Turkish Central Bank cuts rates by 200bps, expectations had been for a 50-100bps cut - $USDTRY soars
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.12%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cWpCigDGuX
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.22% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4DT5d5DcvD
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nGOWZmALfE
  • BoJ sources - No consensus within BoJ whether to extend March deadline of scheme, decision on Covid-19 loan scheme expected in December - Discussing phasing out emergency pandemic loan scheme if infections fall $JPY
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/NKhspwWrWl
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.05% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.26% France 40: -0.28% FTSE 100: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v1sHOT8JMN
  • Close now...Ethereum (ETH) +3.8% @ $4,283. #eth #ethereum @daily FX https://t.co/scnB3V8Q38 https://t.co/rJ8IpUh8D2
  • Kuwait began increasing crude production in accordance with OPEC+ accord #oott
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Justin McQueen, Strategist

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis & News

AUD/USD | Key Hurdles for Extended Gains

Earlier in the month, I highlighted the potential for a breakout in the Australian Dollar on the topside, thanks to encouraging seasonality for risk appetite, alongside Australia’s improved terms of trade at a time where markets were excessively short the AUD. Now that the Aussie has reclaimed the 0.7500 handle, the concern lies with whether there is much more fuel in the tank for an extended push higher in the short run or is it time we start to see some profit-taking.

Keep in mind, that the near 5% rise from circa 0.7220 to north of 0.7500 has seen very little in the way of setbacks to even other any chance for dip-buying. Looking at copper, the price has failed continue higher, falling over 4% from the October peak. Tonight, RBA Governor Lowe is scheduled to speak (20:00BST) and given the sizeable repricing in front-end rates with money markets signalling near 50bps of tightening by the end of next year, despite the RBA remaining adamant that they will not raise rates I suspect there will be some pushback by the Governor.

On the technical front, there are key hurdles that can challenge further upside in the short run. The 55WMA at 0.7515 and the 200DMA above at 0.7563, which may offer an area for a pullback. Should the pair close above 0.7615-20 however, this would be a level to reassess the view of a pullback.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/JPY | At the Extremes

Since the beginning of the month, it has been a one-way trade with Yen crosses, which are trading at elevated levels across the board. Yesterday, the daily RSI in AUD/JPY crossed above 81 for only the fifth time since the beginning of 2010, which in turn, highlights just how extreme the move has been in the cross.

Admittedly, the sample size is small (only 5th time), it has, however, typically been a bearish signal for AUD/JPY. That being said, with Bitcoin and US equities around the ATHs and while yields remain elevated, there has been little motivation for a dip in Yen-crosses and thus I will be keeping a close eye for a turn in those assets to look for a dip.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the ExtremesAustralian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX (X+1 = 1-day after AUD/JPY RSI crosses 81)

AUD/JPY Daily RSI

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Levels, AUD/JPY at the Extremes

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps
Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps
2021-10-21 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Inflation Beat, USD/CAD Continuing to Slide
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Inflation Beat, USD/CAD Continuing to Slide
2021-10-20 13:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish