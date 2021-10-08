Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&P 500 Turning a Corner

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Iran Foreign Minister - Important for the US to signal intentions of nuclear deal
  • German Government Adviser sees sustained higher inflation - Spiegel
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Quarterly Bulletin due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/r8iuR3ZyLQ
  • Total crypto market cap - bullish cup and handle? Chart via @tradingview https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/cup-and-handle.html @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/D5faNiQWdf
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/FOJnumiqLZ
  • The SEC has approved the Volt Equity ETF which 'aims to track companies that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or derive a majority of their profit or revenue from bitcoin-related activities like mining, lending, or manufacturing mining equipment' #btc @DailyFXTeam
  • Crude Oil Prices Eye $80 as All Eyes Turn to US Jobs Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/08/Crude-Oil-Prices-Eye-80-as-All-Eyes-Turn-to-US-Jobs-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT #NFP https://t.co/9XmG8qqqVS
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/4wVduwMzVz
Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&P 500 Turning a Corner

Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&P 500 Turning a Corner

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, AUD, EUR/CHF Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 Turning a Corner
  • US 10YR Yield Testing 1.6%
  • EUR/CHF Defended at Key Support Again
  • AUD Has Breakout Potential

Turning a Corner: A lot of the narratives that have played their part in weighing on market sentiment over the last few weeks, during a seasonally soft period are beginning to ease. This includes the likes of soaring gas prices, which thanks to Putin have seen a sizeable pullback from the recent highs. To add to this, while concerns surrounding the indebted property developer, Evergrande, will remain, investor angst has subsided amid the lack of newsflow. Alongside this, with the reversal in China-US shippings rates, this would imply that supply chain disruptions are coming to an end. That said, this is now coming at a time where equities tend to bottom out after the late September to early October slide, and yes, I’m aware that past performance does not provide a signal for future performance. However, as I mentioned above, given that the mood music is improving, this increases my confidence in potential seasonal factors.

Yield Watch

Although, what I will say is keep a watchful eye on US yields as the US 10yr edges ever so closer to the June peak. Should we see a breakout above 1.60%, this will not favour tech stocks, which in turn would raise the likelihood that tech stocks could lead the way lower.

Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&amp;P 500 Turning a Corner

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

EUR/CHF:As I noted on Tuesday, EUR/CHF had grabbed my attention as the cross moved towards the 1.0700 handle. Arguably a soft line in the sand, which yet again has been defended. Given my current view that risk appetite will stabilise, this will likely bode well for EUR/CHF in the short run and thus expect 1.0700 to continue to curb downside.

Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&amp;P 500 Turning a Corner

Source: Refinitiv

Does NFP Matter for FX?

NFP day, but the question is, does it really matter for FX markets now that the Federal Reserve has signalled that a November taper is a done deal. Keep in mind, that at the prior Fed meeting, Chair Powell that a decent jobs report will do, which in turn takes the excitement out of today’s release and unless we see a shocking figure showing job losses for September, I doubt today’s release will move the needle for the Fed.

Taking a look at the market reaction to the ADP report, we saw that after the Fed provided a hawkish pivot in June, FX markets had become increasingly sensitive to the data as markets attempted to gauge the timing of the taper announcement. Now that Fed has largely confirmed as much, this week’s release failed to light any volatility sparks for FX. Instead, I will be keeping a closer eye on the fixed income space.

Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&amp;P 500 Turning a Corner

Source: Refinitiv

AUD Has Breakout Potential

As equities begin to stabilise and with Chinese data firming again, as evidenced by the strong Caixin PMI overnight (53.4 vs 50.7 Exp.), the Australian Dollar could be readying for a breakout. To add to this, China is also turning towards Australian coal in order to ease the current national power crunch amid a coal shortage. A factor that will likely bode well for the Aussie.

On the tech side, pivotal resistance at 0.7300-0.7320 stands in its way, the same with AUD/CHF at 0.6800. Alongside this, and as I have mentioned before, CFTC positioning data shows that speculators hold a record short in the currency. Therefore, should today’s NFP release prompt a bid in the greenback, I favour fading any dips in AUD/USD from 0.7220.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Has Breakout Potential, S&amp;P 500 Turning a Corner

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

