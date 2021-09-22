News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief
2021-09-22 08:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
2021-09-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrX2BzZ https://t.co/Wfr6fQ9PTr
  • Of note, worth being cautious on the authenticity of this report given the source https://t.co/i9jcU0OQF4
  • Sources close to the Chinese Government have told Asia Markets a deal that will see China Evergrande (3333 HK) restructured into three seperate entities is currently being finalised by the Chinese Communist Party and could be announced within days.
  • Shadow MPC as hawkish as ever - They have been calling for the BoE to end QE early since June - Often a big difference in what people think a central bank should do and will do https://t.co/RAakSI8gI6
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqi8ZEe https://t.co/XfrcQXJu0Z
  • IFO lowers German 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.5% from 3.3% - Raises 2022 forecast to 5.1% from 4.3%
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 4.9% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.08% Previous: 4.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The embattled Chinese property company Evergrandes main unit, Hengda Real Estate, has said it will make a bond interest payment Thursday after private negotiations with bondholders.
  • That has eased fears of widespread market disruption, and boosted riskier assets such as stocks and currencies like the British Pound, despite concerns that Evergrande could still default on its debts.

GBP/USD steadier on Evergrande news

GBP/USD is steadier in early European business Wednesday on relief that China’s indebted property developer Evergrande has reached agreement on some interest payments and the People’s Bank of China has injected more money into the country’s banking system.

The news boosted stock prices and also helped stabilize riskier assets such as the British Pound, which has been losing ground to the US Dollar since Tuesday last week.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (July 15 – September 22, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Federal Reserve policy decision ahead

Where GBP/USD goes next will depend largely on Wednesday’s decisions on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to signal that it will scale back its asset buying later this year amid growing pressure to increase interest rates in 2022. If such a statement is not forthcoming, USD will likely fall back, benefiting currencies like GBP.

On the domestic front, GBP might also benefit from news that the UK is exploring joining the US, Mexico, Canada (USMCA) free-trade agreement. Thursday’s announcement by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is unlikely to be a market mover as little is expected from it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections
2021-09-22 02:00:00
