AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2021-09-21 22:37:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePT7Yu8 https://t.co/Gl4naStqw1
  • Hello there traders! @FxWestwater and I collaborated to bring you a breaking news story on China's #Evergrande coupon payment $AUDUSD $NZDUSD #AUD #NZD Check out the full story here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/22/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Soar-on-Evergrande-Debt-Deal-PBOC-Liquidity-Injections.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nZeZUyctsX
  • Commodities Update Post #Evergrande Payment News: #Gold trading cautiously higher as #USD falls (Treasury yields rising offsetting price action slightly) Growth-linked #CrudeOil prices pushing higher as Chinese slowdown woes slightly cool https://t.co/kq1l3v5O4I https://t.co/tIuUcE0b4N
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cC4v7H https://t.co/hJOIE51SQ8
  • Evergrande Sept 23 Yuan coupon payment negotiated with holders - BBG
  • PBOC increases daily liquidity injection to 120 billion Yuan - BBG
  • Reports citing Reuters crossing the wires that China's #Evergrande main unit Hengda Real Estate will make coupon payments on onshore bonds due SEP 23 Risk-on #AUD and #NZD gaining Anti-risk #USD and #JPY weakening #SP500 futures rising ahead of the #Fed $AUDUSD $NZDUSD #Yen https://t.co/2oQgLIEtt3
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (AUG) Actual: -0.3% Previous: -0.12% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa60TaYd https://t.co/JVt1tiZhcP
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections

Thomas Westwater, Daniel Dubrovsky,

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, China, Evergrande, PBOC – Talking Points

  • China’s Evergrande Group negotiates bond payments
  • AUD/USD, NZD/USD rise as traders shift to risk-on, Chinese stocks rise
  • PBOC steps up liquidity injections, further bolstering sentiment
  • Traders are eyeing the FOMC rate decision in the coming hours

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar pivoted higher versus the US Dollar after China’s Evergrande Group reported that it negotiated coupon payments for its 2025 bond due September 23 with creditors. Markets were sinking leading into the announcement, with risk-sensitive currencies falling alongside equities. AUD/USD and NZD/USD then shot higher by around 0.5% immediately following the news.

A liquidity injection from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) accompanied the Evergrande announcement, which only served to bolster sentiment further. The central bank boosted market liquidity through 60 billion Yuan of 7-day reverse repos and another 60 billion Yuan in 14-day reverse repos. Chinese policymakers stopped short of cutting 1- and 5-year loan prime rates, however. For now, it appears that market-wide contagion risk linked to a potential Evergrande collapse is off the table.

All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate announcement due in less than 24 hours. Prospects of Fed tapering have likely been compounding the general risk-off tone seen in financial markets as of late. So while sentiment may be rosy for now, with S&P 500 futures pointing higher, investors are not quite yet in the clear. A less-dovish outcome could rekindle risk aversion, undermining recent price action in financial markets.

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 Futures Reaction to Evergrande Update

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Reaction to Evergrande

Chart created with TradingView (courtesy of Daniel Dubrovsky)

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD finds itself bouncing off the 0.7222 support point, established when prices hit a low on August 27th. Still, prices are under the 0.7329 – 0.7290 inflection zone in the aftermath of a Bearish Harami candlestick pattern. Both the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages remain pointed lower. The 50-day line may come into focus should prices continue their push higher in the coming sessions.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on Evergrande Debt Deal, PBOC Liquidity Injections

Chart created with TradingView (courtesy of Daniel Dubrovsky)

--- Written by Thomas Westwater and Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst and Strategist respectively, for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Bitcoin Outlook Update: BTC/USD Selloff Continues – Key Levels to Watch
Bitcoin Outlook Update: BTC/USD Selloff Continues – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-22 00:06:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
2021-09-21 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bearish