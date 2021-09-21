News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Taper Focus May Help Stall the S&P 500’s Collapse, Dollar’s Charge
2021-09-21 05:00:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-21 00:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD rejects bearish momentum at 1.17
  • Dot-plot revision to garner increased attention

EUR/USD has been packed in tightly between two key kevels (1.1700/38) since the open on Sunday night. Yesterday’s market meltdown saw the US Dollar pick up some defensive bets but the pair still manages to keep above 1.17, avoiding a false breakout like the one seen in August. The last few times the pair has been in this area it has been successful in bouncing back higher towards 1.18, with the correction extended until 1.19 when EUR/USD pushed below 1.17 momentarily.

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC

But with the risk-aversion that has set off the week and defensive positioning towards the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, we may see EUR/USD struggle to consolidate momentum above the current area of support. There is also the risk that Evergrande fails to meet scheduled interest payments on its USD bonds on Thursday, which may spark another wave of safe-haven demand into the Dollar.

The Fed isn’t expected to announce any major policy changes tomorrow but markets will remain highly sensitive to any mention of a change coming soon. Powell will likely set out to convince investors that a reduction in asset purchases does not carry a direct signal on the timing of rate hikes, and an updated dot plot chart will likely be his tool. The question is whether the data we’ve seen since June will have tilted the Fed to become more hawkish, with a possibility of 3 rate hikes in 2023 rather than just 2 projected in the June dot-plot.

Some may also be expecting a rate hike to creep into the last quarter of 2022 but I would expect the Fed to air on the side of caution and try and avoid a hawkish shock in markets, cause at the end of the day its easier to add a hike in 2022 in the next dot-plot than to undo an already expected hike.

With regards to EUR/USD, a close below 1.17 at the end of the week would be bearish for the pair, with 1.1624 as the next key area. The RSI has attempted to pick up some renewed bullish momentum but the likelihood of a break above 1.1740 is looking pretty slim. I would expect to see some sideways action within the current range in today’s session with a bearish tilt heading into tomorrow’s meeting.

Advertisement

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
2021-09-21 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
Australian Dollar Shorts at a Record, NZD Bulls at Extreme Levels – COT Report
2021-09-21 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish