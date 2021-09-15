News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
News
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along

USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY aiming to consolidate its pullback as it breaks below 109.50
  • Weaker US CPI clouds the Dollar as safe-haven demand lifts the Yen

USD/JPY has been more resilient than I originally expected and is dragging out the consolidation of the symmetrical pattern it’s in. The final leg of the pullback has been extended as the pair found support around 109.115 back in mid-August, but even after accepting a widening of the final arch, sellers have been unable to make a significant breakthrough, which now makes me question whether we will see the pattern fully consolidate in the end.

USD/JPY Daily chart

USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along

The original target was 108.50 but USD/JPY has been well supported at 109.50 throughout the last month of trading, only managing to finally break below in the trading session this morning. What’s interesting is that most daily candlesticks on this chart have a long tail on either side, which shows reluctance from traders to commit to a direction. Take Tuesday’s candlestick for example, USD/JPY went as low as 109.53 throughout the session but close around 109.74, meaning sellers have had to cover an extra 21 pips if they wanted to continue the bearish reversal in today’s session. The fact that we are seeing so many of these tails raises the question as to whether the pullback will be able to gather steam anytime soon.

The US Dollar hasn’t been doing much as of recent, even after a faltering cpi reading, whilst the Japanese Yen is picking up safe-haven demand as rising covid-19 cases cloud growth hopes and the recent news about financial distress in one of China’s biggest developers (Evergrabde) which puts systemic risk on the Chinese economy and the wider financial systems.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

