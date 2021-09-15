News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Is Russell 2000 About to Stage a Comeback? Will a Cyclical Relief Help IWM?
2021-09-15 19:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Struggling to Get Above 1800 - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-15 21:15:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data $NZD $NZDUSD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/15/NZDUSD-Analysis-Kiwi-Dollar-Pushes-Higher-on-Strong-Q2-GDP-Data.html https://…
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD strength accelerating following better-than-expected GDP data. The year-over-year 17.4% print is the highest print…
  • The Australian Dollar touched session lows as Chinese retail sales and industrial production missed estimates. Will the AUD/USD fall more from here? Find out here:https://t.co/yIky3Bei9o https://t.co/gm6R3gE98e
  • 🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 2.8% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: 17.4% Expected: 16.3% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 16.3% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • S&P 500 showed some strength alongside other US indices today. Rotation from bonds to stocks helped fuel the rebound. Now what? Eclipsing 4,500-zone likely key for reversal confirmation. Eyes on bearish RSI divergence. Breaching 50-MA could expose 4,200-handle. $SPX $SPY $ES https://t.co/G7gbX9NMbz
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: ASX 200 Forecast: Aussie Equities Looking for Relief after Tough Start to September Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/15/ASX-200-Forecast-Aussie-Equities-Looking-for-Relief-after-Tough-Start-to-September.html http…
  • The price of oil climbs to a fresh monthly high ($73.14) following a larger-than-expected contraction in US inventories. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/AzERdPa5Rj https://t.co/9VMagAGp2H
NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data

NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data

Brendan Fagan,

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, New Zealand GDP, RBNZ – Talking Points

  • Q2 GDP jumps 17.4% YoY & 2.8% QoQ, well surpassing expectations
  • Auckland remains under strict lockdown to curb recent surge in Covid cases
  • NZD/USD pushes higher on the back of strong data, eyeing 0.7150
Advertisement

New Zealand posted strong results for second-quarter gross domestic product, well surpassing growth expectations on quarterly and yearly timeframes. GDP grew by 17.4% year-over-year, surpassing the expectation of 16.3% growth. On a quarterly basis, New Zealand saw GDP growth of 2.8% despite the recent Covid outbreak. In immediate trade, NZD/USD popped higher to 0.7139. Such strong data may play into the hands of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which was set to raise interest rates prior to the recent Covid outbreak. An appreciation in the Kiwi Dollar may reflect the increasing probability of RBNZ tightening in the near term.

Weaker than expected retail sales and industrial production data from China weighed on the Kiwi Dollar during the APAC session on Wednesday, but that sentiment reversed as the US Dollar could not follow Treasury yields higher during the US cash session. Dollar weakness allowed for risk-on FX to gain, with the Kiwi-Dollar cross trending higher from the opening bell in New York.

Despite consolidation in early September, NZD/USD may look to explore higher prices with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand prepared to raise rates. The major challenge for sustained upside momentum for NZD/USD remains the September FOMC meeting. A hawkish shift in policy highlighted by a taper announcement could see USD strength sweep across the FX landscape, perhaps taking the pair lower to a key support zone above 0.6900.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data

Chart created with TradingView

As previously mentioned, the RBNZ is prepared to raise interest rates as the pandemic dies down in New Zealand. With the central bank simply waiting for the recent Covid outlook to subside, a rate hike is highly probable given the current calculus . With tightening likely on the way and the formation of a potential bull flag on the daily timeframe, fundamental and technical inputs indicate that NZD/USD may want to explore higher prices in the near-term. Following tonight’s data print, eyes will begin to shift to the RBNZ policy meeting on October 6.

New Zealand Economic Calendar

NZD/USD Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Pushes Higher on Strong Q2 GDP Data

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

ASX 200 Forecast: Aussie Equities Looking for Relief after Tough Start to September
ASX 200 Forecast: Aussie Equities Looking for Relief after Tough Start to September
2021-09-15 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks
Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks
2021-09-15 13:00:00
ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance
ZAR Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Reversal Threatens Impressive YTD Performance
2021-09-15 11:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
