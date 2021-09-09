USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar's Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Real Time News
  • BoC's Macklem: - When it becomes necessary to decrease monetary stimulus, the first step will be to boost interest rates - Intensity of recovery and evolution of inflation will determine when we enter the "reinvestment" phase
  • BoC's Macklem: - Higher-than-expected inflation is due to supply disruptions that have increased prices for autos and commodities - Economic recovery remains turbulent, but the BoC expects the economy to improve in 2H 2021
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-09
  • The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/FG4UvyIvRF https://t.co/MORbM3joxV
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/4Ex7Kp1uNL https://t.co/ANWVKogZgg
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told her G7 counterparts that Congress is progressing on its effort to strengthen international tax laws - Reuters
  • Here we have the German-US 10-year yield spread overlaid with $EURUSD. Interestingly, the past few months correlation to the currency pair has been stronger with the Germany yield alone https://t.co/aYovkH0V7w
  • The $DAX is in good position to close back in the green after the sharp gap to the downside on the open https://t.co/XjMuFo1dKe
  • When is a taper not a taper? The ECB found a way to distinguish for the market with the 'mere' slower purchases by the PEPP as inflation sits at a decade high. Nevertheless, market reads it as more dovish than expected. $EURGBP https://t.co/ndcW4IJgYT
  • Lots of volatility in the oil market today. $WTI and $Brent prices turn positive after falling by $1 a barrel earlier in the morning #OOTT
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Missed SA Manufacturing Data Halts Rand Gains

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • Inflation target concerns.
  • Exports boost current account balance surplus.
  • Poor South African manufacturing for July.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims beats estimates.
  • 14.0000 on the horizon.
ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GET YOUR Q3 RAND FORECAST HERE!

POTENTIAL FOR INFLATION TARGETING REVISIONS

The South African rand has experienced a rollercoaster ride this week sparked by an address by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago at Stellenbosch university. In his speech he raised concerns around inflation targeting which he believed should be lowered from the current 3% - 6% to 3% - 4%. A few key excerpts from his speech include:

“if we want to keep interest rates low, the most important thing we can do is to lower the inflation target.”

“As I have argued previously, a more appropriate target would be a point target of around 3% or 4%, putting us in the same territory as our peers.”

ECONOMIC DATA FAVORS USD DESPITE RECORD CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS

The day opened up with positive news for ZAR bulls as the current account surplus reached historical highs (see graphic below) which exceeded analyst forecasts.

SA current account balance

Soon after, manufacturing data (refer to graphics below) printed poorly and missed both MoM and YoY estimates. This quickly stemmed the rallying rand which was further provoked by the initial jobless claims announcement – a major point of interest for the Federal Reserve. This evening (SA time), Fed speeches from Bowman and Williams respectively may add more colour to the taper situation especially after better than expected jobs data earlier today.

DailyFX economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

SA manufacturing production

Source: StatsSA

Major rand linked commodities (iron ore, platinum and spot gold) have been fading but the Emerging Market (EM) currency continued to appreciate against the U.S. dollar as the carry trade (higher yielding rand) took center stage.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Technical analysis on the daily USD/ZAR chart above illustrates significant breaks in key levels along with bearish inclinations on certain indicators. The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) bearish crossover (as mentioned in my previous article) has unfolded with the threat of another bearish cross looming – 50-day EMA crossing below 100-day EMA (blue). There is room for the 14.0000 psychological handle to come into play so caution should be exercised for bulls looking to enter the market at this point.

Oversold signals on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are fast approaching which could coincide with price action reaching the 14.0000 level. This level could see some profit taking and may incentivize long entries.

Resistance levels:

  • 14.5030 – 61.8% Fibonacci level
  • Trendline support (black)
  • 14.2238 – August swing low

Support levels:

  • 14.0000

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/ZAR