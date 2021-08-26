Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, GBP/CHF Chart Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Turnaround in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Gathers Pace; EUR/GBP Rangebound
2021-08-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart
2021-08-25 12:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Outlook: Price Continues to Benefit from Warmer Weather, Eyes on $4.00
2021-08-26 00:00:00
Oil Extends Bullish Price Action as US Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-08-25 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn’t Just for Men
2021-08-25 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole
2021-08-25 21:11:00
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-25 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD at Risk From Truck Driver Shortage
2021-08-25 08:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, GBP/CHF Chart Levels to Watch

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, GBP/CHF Chart Levels to Watch

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • USD/CHF may continue 2020 downtrend on triangle break
  • GBP/CHF rebounds above key moving average within channel

USD/CHF Technical Forecast

Since January, the Swiss Franc surrendered ground versus the US Dollar, with USD/CHF up nearly 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. However, a Symmetrical Triangle pattern has taken shape through this year. That may result in the currency pair breaking lower and continuing the preceding downward trend. The Franc gained nearly 10% versus the Greenback in 2020.

Currently, prices are perched above the 100-day Simple Moving Average, which provided support since earlier in August after prices bounced higher from triangle support. While symmetrical triangles typically lead to a continuation of the prior trend, a breakout higher is not off the cards. Prices may continue to consolidate within the pattern, but a slightly bearish bias is present while in the triangle.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

usdchf, westwater, triangle

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CHF Technical Forecast

The Swiss Franc’s technical posture against the British Pound has improved in recent months after weakening sharply in the first quarter of this year. GBP/CHF is now trading within a descending channel. The currency pair rebounded from support last week after falling quickly from the upper bound of the channel in early August.

The rising 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) appeared to provide a level of support after CHF bulls failed to maintain downward momentum below the key level. MACD and RSI are turning higher currently, with the MACD line eyeing a cross above its signal line, a bullish sign. That said, prices may rise to test the channel’s resistance level again. That puts the short-term outlook in a bullish position, although beyond that, a move lower looks more likely.

GBP/CHF Daily Chart

gbpchf, westwater, channel

Chart created with TradingView

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

