News
Dollar Advance Loses Post-NFP Tempo but Rate, Taper-Talk Stirring
2021-08-10 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-09 18:30:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
2021-08-10 01:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Prices Rebound After Big Drop. Are More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-10 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- is a Low in Place?
2021-08-09 17:09:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to trade broadly sideways with a small bias lower.
  • That reflects principally US Dollar strength as speculation grows that the Federal Reserve will tighten US monetary policy earlier than analysts had previously forecast.

{WEBINAR}}

GBP/USD biased to the downside

Analysts are continuing to speculate that the Federal Reserve will tighten US monetary policy earlier than previously expected after last week’s strong US jobs data. That’s helping to lift the US Dollar all round and has knocked back pairs like GBP/USD although, as the chart below shows, the bias to the downside is quite weak.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (July 28 – August 10, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In addition, the US Dollar is being supported by news that the US Senate will vote today on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is expected to pass. However, it will still have to be passed by the House of Representatives sometime after the House returns late next month from its summer break.

Nearer term, the next move in pairs like GBP/USD could hinge on the US inflation data due tomorrow. The headline rate is predicted to ease to 5.3% year/year, down from the previous 5.4%.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

