EUR/USD
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE

GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD stuck just below 1.40 but bullish momentum holds
  • US PCE data is widely anticipated as price pressures start to subside elsewhere

GBP/USD is trading just shy of the 1.40 mark for the first time in 5 weeks as a less hawkish Fed withdrew some support for an already weakening Dollar. The pair was already on a stronger path higher since bouncing off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.3577) on the 20th of July as the Pound staged a strong bounce higher after seeing increased bearish pressure on the back of rising Covid-19 cases leading into “freedom day”.

What seemed like a possible hawkish Federal Reserve meeting on the release of the stamen on Wednesday has the possibility to reverse the recovery trade in GBP/USD as the Dollar took on some bullish momentum but Fed chair Jerome Powell was once again the one to cool overexcitement in the market as he said that the jobs market still hadn’t shown significant progress in its recovery to start removing support from the economy, which boosted GBP/USD to continue on a strong uptrend. Focus today will be on data coming out in the US, with PCE price index data being the main focus as it is the Fed’s preferred method of measuring inflationary pressures. A stronger than expected reading has the potential to dampen the recovery in GBP/USD, which has already started to cool as investors await the data out this afternoon.

GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
The V-shaped bounce we’ve seen over the last few sessions has managed to reset momentum indicators into a more positive picture, with the RSI now building up towards the 70 line. So far today there has been some resistance to bring GBP/USD higher above 1.3975 but this could be a pause for fresh air before momentum continues building higher. The key will be whether the pair is able to consolidate above 1.40 as this area has exhibited strong resistance in the past and is likely to continue attracting opposing forces.

Looking ahead at next week, the Bank of England will take center stage as all eyes are on central banks and how they deliver their views on the current state of the economy and their future projections.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

