Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD has dropped below its 20-day moving average for the first time in 38 trading days. As far as monetary policy focused crosses go, this is a good one; and the BOC has already tapered twice as the Fed drags its feet https://t.co/18gBHWKzJ8
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6IgbcOeZDZ
  • Seeing some continued US Dollar weakness post-FOMC as expected. $DXY hitting fresh monthly lows with weekly jobless claims data and the 2Q GDP report released this morning both disappointing relative to consensus. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/29/us-dollar-hits-monthly-low-as-jobless-claims-q2-gdp-disappoint.html https://t.co/MnaABIzbRr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.88% US 500: 0.52% France 40: 0.50% Wall Street: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7PWjwTJE5Y
  • The US 2Q GDP was technically better than the previous quarter at 6.5% (prev 6.3% revised down), but far more tame than the 8.4% forecasted. The $DXY Dollar Index is responding to the data with its fourth consecutive slide https://t.co/GsLyQwGaLC
  • White House says it is necessary for congress to extend eviction moratorium, current ban cannot be extended unilaterally after high court case -BBG
  • AUD/USD defends the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report warns of a weaker-than-expected recovery. Get your $AUD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/6OpqGxv4ni https://t.co/eLEbTosjx9
  • RT @WVenketas: #FTSE100 index up 1% today and 9.70% YTD after several constituents posted record #earnings results with help from a #dovish…
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.01% Gold: 1.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bApWwhOIbg
  • Gold Setting Up Potential Bullish Breakout - #GOLD chart https://t.co/6PeVqBptsC
Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index

Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

US Tech 100Talking Points:

  • Large tech stocks out-perform estimates (Apple, Microsoft, Google & Tesla), more results to follow
  • Nasdaq 100 Index builds on yesterday’s momentum, eying a key level of resistance
  • Outlook remains positive for equities as the Fed leaves interest rates and asset purchases unchanged

Major Tech Stocks Provide Earnings Boost

The global lockdown and accommodative central bank policy was always going to benefit the major tech companies but the question was always, how much? It must be noted however, that the sector hasn’t had things all their way in light of the increasing regulatory pressures and the global chip shortage which continues to impact many of the top companies in the index.

Table 1: Large Tech Stocks Produce Positive Surprise

Stock

EPS Estimate

Actual EPS

Surprise (%)

Apple

1.01

1.3

+29.1%

Microsoft

1.92

2.17

+13.26%

Amazon

TBD

TBD

TBD

Alphabet (Google)

19.34

27.26

+40.94

Facebook

3.03

1.80

-40.6%

Tesla

0.98

1.45

+47.66

The pick of the bunch still to announce earnings figures include Amazon and Gilead, both companies to release those figures after today’s close.

US Tech 100 - Key Technical Levels

The weekly chart continues to show the dominance of the long-term bull trend ever since the March 2020 low. Crucially, price action now looks to test the 76.4% Fibonacci extension, measured form the 2020 low to the September 2020 high, at 15,163.

US Tech 100 Weekly Chart

Nasdaw 100 weekly chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The daily chart highlights the ascending channel where price action has consistently traded higher over the last two and a half months. More recently, we saw a bounce off channel support with the emergence of what appears to be a bullish engulfing candle – allowing bulls an opportunity to re-enter in the direction of the trend

Find out more about the bullish engulfing candlestick pattern as well as other useful technical tools and techniques via our comprehensive Education Library

A bullish continuation after the pre-FOMC drop would bring the 15,163 level into focus with nothing standing in its way until the 100% Fib extension way up at 16,550.

Should we experience selling from current levels, the most immediate level of support would come in the form of the lower bound of the channel, followed by the recent low of 14,780 and the prior low of 14,450 thereafter.

US Tech 100 Daily Chart

US Tech 100 Daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Taper Tantrum – The Potential Looming Threat for Equities

The deeper we go into the economic recovery, the more likely it becomes that the FOMC will begin reducing the amount of liquidity being injected into the financial system and eventually raise interest rates. With US equities currently valued well in excess of their ‘fundamental value’, the possibility of a sharp adjustment lower remains, should the accommodative conditions slow or reverse.

Learn 3 methods to calculate the value of a stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation

Keep an eye out for the Jackson Hole Symposium next month and the September FOMC meeting for any hawkish sentiment or mention of policy tightening.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

