Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • last week I looked at whether Loonie had bottomed. this is part 2 Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaches 1.2500 - Loonie Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/07/29/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Breaches-12500-Loonie-Levels.html https://t.co/X9Wi1kLpIf https://t.co/q1s6r5aOqY
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38 $HOOD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/29/Robinhood-IPO-Set-to-Take-Equity-Markets-by-Storm-First-Trades-at-38.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.47%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ydWxl8vBrm
  • RT @IGSquawk: Robinhood opens at $38 before briefly touching through $40 $HOOD 37.05 -2.5%
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.09% Gold: 1.40% Oil - US Crude: 1.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RaPjCTUhoN
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.86% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.66% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aedAWqGkhx
  • In the aftermath of the FOMC's taper talk, the US 2Q GDP miss has added to the Dollar's tumble but not weighed the S&P 500. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/639Y34LoWI
  • In the aftermath of the FOMC's taper talk, the US 2Q GDP miss has added to the Dollar's tumble but not weighed the S&P 500. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Down pointing backhand index👇 https://t.co/hJbVcsxyER
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.54% Wall Street: 0.52% Germany 30: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.08% France 40: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KovwTZk8iu
  • $GBPUSD not far off the big 1.4000 psych level that has been in focus for much of the year https://t.co/ieYPFxCX3l
Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38

Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38

Brendan Fagan,

Robinhood IPO Talking Points

  • Robinhood given an enterprise value of $32 billion after shares priced at $38
  • Robinhood boasts 22.5 million active users on its platform, with $81 billion under management
  • Payment for order flow debate to come back in the spotlight, constitutes nearly 80% of revenues

Robinhood, the “go-to” stock trading app for retail traders, sold shares at $38 in its IPO as the company takes another step in its journey to “democratize finance.” The IPO values Robinhood at $32 billion, with the company fresh off raising $3.4 billion during a January funding round. Robinhood will trade under the ticker $HOOD, with over 50 million shares being sold during the firm’s IPO. Proceeds from the IPO exceeded $2 billion. In an unusual move, Robinhood has reserved nearly one third of offered shares for its users.

Robinhood IPO Set to Take Equity Markets by Storm, First Trades at $38

Courtesy of Robinhood S-1 SEC Filing

Robinhood has become the platform of retail traders, with CEO Vlad Tenev citing the app’s ability to bring more participants into the marketplace as one of it’s core strengths. The app is most known for its commission-free offerings of equities, options, and cryptocurrencies, which all experienced record level volumes during the pandemic. According to the company’s prospectus, Robinhood has roughly 22.5 million active users, a notable increase from the 18 million users it reported in the first quarter of 2021.

Robinhood operates under a unique business model, with payment for order flow compromising a significant portion of the firm’s revenues. Payment for order flow refers to brokerage firms getting paid to direct client trades to market makers, in this case Citadel Securities. During the first quarter of 2021 the firm took in $331 million in order flow payments, which has caught the eye of both market participants and regulators.

The debate around payment for order flow centers on the premise that customers are not getting the best possible execution, as market makers are free to analyze and front-run the trades coming from the brokerage firm. In the case of Robinhood, Citadel Securities (among other firms) has the ability to see what Robinhood users are buying and selling.

Shares opened at $38, at the bottom end of the IPO range ($38-$42). Despite broader markets trading near/at all-time highs, just 49% of companies listed publicly in 2021 sit above their IPO price. First day returns for newly listed companies in 2021 averages just shy of 7%. The story now for Robinhood becomes one of valuation as market participants will now determine fair market value for shares of Robinhood.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index
Tech Review: Positive Earnings and Accommodative Fed Lift the Nasdaq 100 Index
2021-07-29 14:58:00
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
US Dollar Hits Monthly Low as Jobless Claims, Q2 GDP Disappoint
US Dollar Hits Monthly Low as Jobless Claims, Q2 GDP Disappoint
2021-07-29 13:00:00
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100