Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Snubs Hot Q2 CPI as Sydney Lockdown Extends

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Earnings, Nikkei 225 May Follow
2021-07-28 01:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Traders Are Selling Reversion into Multi-Month Range
2021-07-27 20:53:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drops on Haven Flows as Traders Brace for FOMC
2021-07-27 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
Real Time News
  • The British Pound could remain vulnerable against the US Dollar while perhaps looking to push higher against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/vvbsYTp4Cx https://t.co/o8Z9bsE0W1
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.23% Silver: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dRHbp3p0Ii
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dANsuTmXWb
  • https://t.co/e7ibDiB1oK
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Snubs Hot Q2 CPI as Sydney Lockdown Extends Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/28/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-Snubs-Hot-Q2-CPI-as-Sydney-Lockdown-Extends.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.10%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GKwSgVlfTy
  • $AUDUSD little changed on an overall mixed Q2 Australian CPI report Headline rates were slightly better-than-expected - 3.8% y/y vs 0.8% seen - 0.8% q/q vs 0.7% seen But, the RBA preferred trimmed mean gauges were as expected - 1.6% y/y - 0.5% q/q Eyes on #Fed next! https://t.co/qIXNi1aURz
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: 3.8% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • The Swiss Franc’s technical stance against the New Zealand Dollar and Japanese Yen has brightened, with the technical outlook in NZD/CHF and CHF/JPY primed to benefit CHF. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/u4GY00QpgC https://t.co/YGwZ0JDBaO
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Snubs Hot Q2 CPI as Sydney Lockdown Extends

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Snubs Hot Q2 CPI as Sydney Lockdown Extends

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, Inflation, CPI, RBA – Talking Points

  • Australian second-quarter inflation beats estimates at 3.8% y/y
  • Sydney 4-week lockdown extension darkens economic outlook
  • AUD/USD may see upward movement on technical development

The Australian Dollar is largely unchanged versus the US Dollar despite stronger-than-expected second-quarter inflation data. On a year-over-year basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8% versus a consensus estimate of 3.7%. A 0.8% q/q increase also beat expectations. The sharp rise in prices come amid a sweeping new wave of Covid lockdowns that have sent over half of the country’s population into lockdowns in recent months. It should be noted that the trimmed mean measurement, which the RBA watches more closely, clocked in-line with expectations at 1.6% y/y.

The data may help rekindle expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to shift forward policy tightening actions. Given the ongoing situation around heightened Covid restrictions, however, the economic outlook remains on a shaky ground. In fact, Sydney, the capital city of New South Wales, announced a 4-week extension to restrictions on Wednesday before the CPI data hit the wires. Economists now fear that growth may retract next quarter, which will signal a stark reversal for an economy that was ahead of most of its peers earlier in the pandemic.

A series of downbeat economic data, including a sharp contraction in PMI data for the services sector, has dragged on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar in recent weeks. The RBA will announce its August policy decision next week, and while headline CPI is now above the central bank’s 2-3% target, the Covid-fueled uncertainty will more than likely see the dovish undertone remain firmly in place. That will likely keep the Aussie Dollar weighed down until the outlook clears.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

After four weeks of losses, AUD/USD weakness appears to be moderating. Prices have formed a base near the 0.7360 level after rebounding from a fresh 2021 low last week. The MACD line crossed above the oscillator’s signal line overnight, which may indicate some upward energy is forming. Breaking above the September swing high at 0.7413 and the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would put a bullish short-term spin on price action. Alternatively, weakness would likely see prices turn back toward the July low.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Snubs Hot Q2 CPI as Sydney Lockdown Extends

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

