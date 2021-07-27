News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
2021-07-27 04:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
2021-07-27 06:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Facing Trendline Resistance
2021-07-27 08:27:00
2021-07-27 08:27:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-07-27 02:00:00
2021-07-27 02:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Market Sentiment Still Fragile Ahead of Fed, Corporate Earnings | Webinar

Market Sentiment Still Fragile Ahead of Fed, Corporate Earnings | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is still brittle, but not quite as poor as it was last week, as the markets wait for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision on US monetary policy and a deluge of US corporate earnings.
  • Against this background, range trading is still widely called for, although there are trending markets to find.

Traders wait for Fed

Many traders are waiting for Wednesday’s news on US monetary policy from the Federal Open Market Committee and for more US corporate earnings to emerge before taking directional positions in the markets, leaving range-trading as the order of the day for many.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin continues to provide volatility and the US stock markets remain close to their record highs despite the odd setback.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 28 – July 27, 2021)

Market Sentiment Still Fragile Ahead of Fed, Corporate Earnings | Webinar

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

