EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/mpz4vPCNPs
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 57.7 Expected: 61.7 Previous: 62.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 57.8 Expected: 62 Previous: 62.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 60.4 Expected: 62.5 Previous: 63.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/4BQoFECXUt
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JUL) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 61.7 Previous: 62.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JUL) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 62 Previous: 62.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 62.5 Previous: 63.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 62.6 Expected: 62.5 Previous: 63.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • 💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 60.6 Expected: 60 Previous: 59.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June

GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD unable to keep bullish momentum going
  • Retail sales rise in June as social spending increases with Euro 2020

GBP/USD has not been able to follow through on the two-day bounce from recent lows despite a good reading for retail sales out this morning. The pair had managed to bounce off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level (1.3577) on Tuesday after a risk-off move saw the pair hit its lowest level in 5 months as the US Dollar was picking up safe-haven demand.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
The latest reading out this morning saw retail sales grow 0.5% in the month of June, above expectations of 0.4% and a big improvement from May’s unexpected 1.4% drop. The yearly figure is also 0.1% above expectations coming in at 9.7% but core retails sales missed analyst estimates, suggesting that energy and food sales were one of the main drivers in June, which would fall in line with the hospitality sector reopening and the increase in outdoor consumption due to the EURO 2020 football championship.

But concerns about the rise in new Covid-19 variants and a possible new wave of infections may knock consumer confidence going forward, which could dampen retail sales in the next few weeks. This is also translating into markets as investors remain cautious about the extent of the current economic recovery given a rebound in new cases in many parts of the world, despite ongoing successful vaccination campaigns.

This likely means that we’ll continue to see GBP/USD trading sideways with a negative tilt as US Dollar repositioning points at stronger flows in the coming weeks. If sentiment continues to drag, the pair may drop below 1.36 once again, with a clear chance for sellers to bring it down further towards 1.34, albeit any further weakness is likely to be transitory. On the upside, 1.38 is likely to be an area where price pressures converge so achieving a significant break higher will likely be tricky.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

