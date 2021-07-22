News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/22/us-dollar-outlook-usd-jpy-mired-by-yields-flash-pmis-due.html $DXY $USDJPY #Trading https://t.co/RWgTPAKbOz
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: -7 Expected: -8 Previous: -9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 56.8 Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 44.2 Previous: 56.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 23:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -8 Previous: -9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Flash (JUL) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 56 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • Nasdaq 100 leads markets higher as Treasury yields decline following disappointing jobs data. Get your Nasdaq market update from here:https://t.co/qOe5CGJmN9 https://t.co/BTyNRkTSOS
  • Gold is surrounded by important technical levels ahead of a week with serious market-moving potential. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/b3awMiN2ep https://t.co/J8nrsS2G78
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XqhVidwtec
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

USD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: STRONG PMI DATA MIGHT STEER YIELDS & DOLLAR HIGHER

  • The US Dollar whipsawed on Thursday and helped the DXY Index reverse its -0.3% decline
  • USD/JPY price action weakened as Treasury bond yields struggled to extend their rebound
  • Flash PMIs scheduled for release tomorrow could weigh on risk trends ahead of the FOMC
  • Bookmark and revisit our Real Time News page for breaking market news and analysis

US Dollar bulls and bears battled for directional control during Thursday’s trading session only to see the DXY Index close practically flat. The broader US Dollar weakened as much as -0.3% at intraday lows, which seemed to track downward pressure on Treasury yields that followed disappointing weekly jobless claims data.

This dragged USD/JPY 17-pips lower on the session. The ECB decision weighed on the US Dollar too, albeit indirectly, with EUR/USD price action comprising 57.6% of DXY Index performance. That said, markets might look to upcoming event risk posed by the release of flash PMIs due Friday, 23 July for clues to where the US Dollar heads next.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (19 FEBRUARY TO 22 JULY 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Better-than-expected US PMI data might see the Dollar firm up some more – particularly if both employment and inflation components show signs of strength. This is considering how robust economic data stands to keep the heat on Federal Reserve officials with regards to their timeline for tapering asset purchases. On the other hand, if flash PMIs are reported below forecast, we could see the US Dollar gravitate lower as markets further unwind Fed taper bets.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDJPY EURUSD USDCAD

It is worth noting that overnight implied volatility readings for the US Dollar look fairly muted. This suggests markets might stay choppy and rangebound tomorrow, which is a scenario that could be reinforced with relatively in-line flash PMI data. Looking to the week ahead on our Economic Calendar, though, we see there is a Fed rate decision due next Wednesday, July 28 at 18:00 GMT.

That could see measures of implied volatility creep higher over upcoming trading sessions. As such, staying nimble is likely prudent. Also, in light of this backdrop, I will be watching Treasury bond yields closely on Friday and throughout next week as a potential bellwether for the direction of USD/JPY price action given their generally strong direct relationship.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Strong Intel Earnings May Lead Stocks Higher
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Strong Intel Earnings May Lead Stocks Higher
2021-07-22 20:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Fades as SARB Keeps Rates Unchanged
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Fades as SARB Keeps Rates Unchanged
2021-07-22 14:30:00
Short Selling Explained with Examples
Short Selling Explained with Examples
2021-07-22 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish