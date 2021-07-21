British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-07-20 22:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 😂😂 https://t.co/RxB1ioSGJw
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 4.9% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.23%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fIM4Vdn318
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.8% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/zBSyWHvkr4
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.62% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Gold: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Nyu2gA4nto
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Bzwos2Jt36
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.53% FTSE 100: 0.48% Germany 30: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qV4Ng2q8Sn
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (JUN) Actual: £-22.8B Expected: £-21.5B Previous: £-20.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/IWdOYMiR97
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis

  • The trend lower in GBP/USD continues as fears grow that rising covid cases globally could derail the economic recovery, benefiting safe havens like the US Dollar.
  • The UK public sector borrowed less than expected in the first three months of the financial year but that has failed to lift GBP, which may have been hit by an interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings suggesting chaos at the heart of UK Government.

GBP/USD weakness persisting

GBP/USD continues to trend lower as news of rising coronavirus cases globally dampens expectations of a strong economic recovery, lifting the safe haven USD at the expense of “risk on” currencies such as GBP, AUD, CAD and NZD. For GBP/USD that has meant a return to levels last seen early this year, with the potential for further losses to come.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 27 - July 21, 2021

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Data for UK public sector borrowing released Wednesday showed spending exceeding receipts by £22.8 billion in June compared with £20.6 billion in May – worse than the forecast £21.5 billion. However, that was balanced out by news that the UK budget deficit was £69.5 billion between April and June – well below the £92.7 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in March.

GBP/USD may also suffer this week from an interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings in which he said that the PM resisted a second lockdown and that discussions were held about ousting him.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
2021-07-21 02:00:00
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed