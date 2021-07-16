US Dollar Outlook: DXY Reacts to Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar price action is stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday. USD bulls overlooking a miss on headline consumer sentiment with focus on inflation. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/EQFfUPgP1X https://t.co/n1OblCYJxT
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1lrkNFqTmH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.11% Wall Street: -0.23% US 500: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/htwgS4S1Ol
  • ECB said to disagree on stimulus guidance for July 22 meeting -BBG $EUR $EURUSD
  • The last trading session of the week has a conflicting US retail sales and confidence figure leading divergent Dollar and Dow moves. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses here👇 https://t.co/vOc2jhGpAt
  • #Euro Price Forecast: $EURUSD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support - https://t.co/clwiUj82J3 https://t.co/MULrwEhLgv
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3wMBhcX3IG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.37% Wall Street: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.90% France 40: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3XDn5WojRu
  • US Dollar (DXY) chart remains positive. US retail sales and sentiment data round off the week. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/hDJIUF7D92 https://t.co/OkHNXdHdv1
  • The UMich confidence figure unexpectedly dropped (by 4.7 points to 80.8), but/and inflation expectations have charged higher. What if inflation pressures continue even balloon as growth forecasts further ebb? https://t.co/WKjBf98mXc
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Reacts to Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Reacts to Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: CONSUMER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS STIR TAPER DEBATE

  • US Dollar price action is stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday
  • USD bulls overlooking a miss on headline consumer sentiment with focus on inflation
  • The DXY Index still faces formidable technical resistance posed by the 92.80-price level

The US Dollar is gaining ground against key FX peers Friday morning with the broader DXY Index up around 0.15% intraday at the time of writing. This is in the wake of some high-impact data releases like monthly retail sales and consumer sentiment. Headline retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month versus the consensus forecast looking for a -0.4% decline with core retail sales up 1.3% versus 0.4% expected.

Better-than-expected retail sales is contrasted by a miss on the latest consumer sentiment index reading. Headline consumer sentiment crossed market wires at 80.8 for July, which was below consensus estimates of 86.5 and marked a -5.5ppt decline from June’s reading. Both the current conditions and future expectations components of the consumer sentiment index showed weakness with inflation concerns being increasingly prevalent amongst consumers.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (28 JUNE TO 16 JULY 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, the consumer sentiment report showed one-year consumer inflation expectations hitting 4.8% and its highest reading since August 2008. This has potential to intensify Fed taper speculation and help maintain upward pressure on the US Dollar in turn. Looking at a chart of the broader US Dollar Index, though, we can see that the DXY faces formidable technical resistance posed by the 92.80-price level nevertheless.

Invalidating this barrier likely opens up the door to a topside breakout and extended push by US Dollar bulls. On the other hand, with long-term consumer inflation expectations little changed at 2.9%, and in light of the Fed’s still-standing transitory inflation narrative, it seems more probable that US Dollar bears fade recent strength barring a systemic deterioration in risk appetite.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest
2021-07-16 11:20:00
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
2021-07-16 09:31:00
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-16 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR