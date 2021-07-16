South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/coxC5oGISW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.90%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xZrwbhppOW
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.35% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oIV3rogFNc
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/aWX0iXZ4cx
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IKxaWOjvyJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3qmQYjd2Iy
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: 0.13% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WtZp2V1Huw
  • Thanks for having me on @JeremyNaylor_IG always a pleasure. https://t.co/6X18iWokan
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/dyz5PdAP3T
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: €7.5B Previous: €10.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest

South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR Analysis:

  • Unrest remains prevalent in the province of KwaZulu-Natal – President Ramaphosa on the ground to assess damage to local communities
  • USD/ZAR retreats from significant 200 SMA as favorable yields and commodity prices buoy the local currency
  • Record surge in Covid-19 vaccine registrations while new infections remain elevated

Unrest continues with KwaZulu Natal at the Forefront

The initial deployment of 2,500 army troops had little success in abating the looting and destruction of malls, vehicles and transport networks. However, the latest request for support could see ten times that number being deployed in hot spot areas around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Damages are difficult to assess but estimates have the figure around R16 billion ($343 million).

Key Technical Levels for the Week Ahead

The USD/ZAR daily chart shows price action trading in what appears to be an ascending channel, bouncing between the upper and lower bounds. The most recent bounce off resistance occurred right below the 200 simple moving average (SMA) resulted in lower sustained movement which now approaches the lower bound of the ascending channel.

SA gold and platinum miners no doubt have been enjoying the recent uptick in the respective metal prices and real yields remain favorable as South Africa continues to be well placed among its emerging markets peers.

The latest pullback may provide a launchpad for USD/ZAR bulls as increasing US inflation, and tapering comments by the St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard this week could bring forward expectations of an interest rate hike.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Refinitiv

Zooming in on the 4 hour chart, the ascending channel becomes clearer. If selling persists there could be a move closer to the channel’s lower bound towards the 14.28 – 14.32 zone of support before the 14.14 level becomes the next level of possible support.

However, the upside risks to the USD/ZAR are considerable:

  • Civil unrest continues resulting in damage to infrastructure and supply bottlenecks
  • Reduced investor confidence
  • Rising inflation and tapering discussions in the US – Fed dot plot revealed that expectations for the start of the interest rate hiking cycle have been brought forward.

USD/ZAR Bulls will be watching for a possible break above the 200 SMA (an indicator widely used to gauge long term trend direction and trend reversals). 14.50 serves as the most immediate level of resistance, thereafter, the recent high of 14.80 comes into play before the psychological level of 15.0000.

USD/ZAR 4 Hour Chart

USD/ZAR 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Refinitiv

SA Covid Battle Worsened by Civil Unrest

Hospitals were already experiencing capacity challenges before the latest spate of violence kicked off. South Africa looks to have moved past the peak of infections of the third wave of the coronavirus but large gatherings of rioters may accelerate the rate of infections during a time where public and private gatherings are restricted.

Yesterday, registrations for the covid-19 vaccine opened for 35-49 year olds which saw a record or 1 million registrations over the 24 hour period.

South African Active Cases

SA covid cases

source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
2021-07-16 09:31:00
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-16 01:00:00
Silver Squeeze – The Meme Stock After-Thought that Didn’t Quite Take Off
Silver Squeeze – The Meme Stock After-Thought that Didn’t Quite Take Off
2021-07-15 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR