USD/CAD Gyrates as Bank of Canada Reduces QE, Upgrades Outlook

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential
2021-07-14 13:40:00
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sekMKP5mXf
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go -> https://t.co/vWrRKANnNn
  • BoC's Macklem: - Process of reopening won't be entirely smooth - Job gains in June were encouraging - Watching range of labor-market measures to determine slack - QE could be further reduces if economy evolves as expected - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  • Canadian Dollar is trading on its back foot immediately following the latest BoC rate decision. The @bankofcanada leaves rates unchanged and reduces its weekly pace of QE to C$2-billion. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/6DaM2zpDUF https://t.co/j8x58R6WXN
  • BoC's Macklem: - Reopening, vaccinations bolsters confidence in economy - 'Not there yet' on full recovery in Canada - New variants are a growing source of concern - Pandemic characteristics are helping push CPI above target range $USDCAD $EURCAD $CADJPY
  • $EURJPY with another 130 test https://t.co/qt7xbtb76D https://t.co/1iTyMU0e3X
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pPmRgJ2wR2
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yEUuTJ6xka
  • While there is greater attention on the Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar today given their monetary policy developments; take a look at $EURGBP after today's hotter UK inflation figures. That trendline goes back 5 years https://t.co/f1OKJ1EYZu
USD/CAD Gyrates as Bank of Canada Reduces QE, Upgrades Outlook

USD/CAD Gyrates as Bank of Canada Reduces QE, Upgrades Outlook

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD WHIPSAWS ON BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION

  • Canadian Dollar is trading on its back foot immediately following the latest BoC rate decision
  • The Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged and reduces its weekly pace of QE to C$2-billion
  • USD/CAD price action recoiled higher off key support with help from a softer Canadian Dollar

Canadian Dollar bears are flexing their muscles and trying to steer USD/CAD price action higher this morning. Loonie softness is coming in spite of the latest monetary policy update from the Bank of Canada just crossing market wires, which revealed a notable reduction in the central bank’s QE program.

The BoC decided to reduce weekly asset purchases by one-third to C$2-billion, though this was largely in line with expectations. BoC officials left rates unchanged and also reiterated projections for economic slack to be absorbed in the second half of next year with outlook for 2022 GDP and inflation both receiving modest upgrades. That said, the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy report also detailed a slight downgrade to its 2021 GDP forecast.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (28 JUNE TO 14 JULY 2021)

usdcad price chart canadian dollar forecast

USD/CAD price action whipsawed in response to these headlines as initial Canadian Dollar strength was quickly unwound. This seemed to follow a knee-jerk reaction to key technical support around the 1.2425-1.2450 price zone. Yields on Canadian Government Bonds also felt some downward pressure and are likely contributing to a softer Loonie. That could be tracking the decline in BoC rate hike odds by year-end, which dropped to a 32% probability from 39% pre-BoC.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Turkey’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 19%, USD/TRY Largely Shrugs Off Decision
2021-07-14 11:20:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Range Support Broken, Fresh Multi-Month Lows Now on The Cards
2021-07-14 11:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
