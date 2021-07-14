US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/RJQT0GHOYq
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: 20.5% Expected: 22.2% Previous: 39.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 22.2% Previous: 39.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.34%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iStglNWKbW
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dj6TndV32y
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/xakyJnAhXf
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.97% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V9P7HsrzZf
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • US PPI to be closely watched after a record beat in US CPI data
  • Jerome Powell’s speech to congress in focus
  • USD/JPY and USD/CAD levels to watch

After yesterday’s strong beat in US CPI data, the attention has circled back to inflation once again, but there is a different twist to it this time. Bond yields continue to be tamed and the US Dollar is struggling to keep Tuesday’s bullish momentum despite consumer prices hitting their highest level since 2008 and that is a sign that markets are more convinced about the transitory nature of rising prices.

The key barometer for this will be the US PPI data out this afternoon, where we are likely to see the first signs of a slowdown in inflationary pressures that will eventually flow down the production line. And we’ve already seen producer prices come in weaker than expected in June both in China and in the UK, which is a positive sign that the US may see prices stabilize in the coming weeks.

I’m sure Jerome Powell will be keeping a close eye out for the data coming out this afternoon as he is due to give a speech to Congress this evening, and a weaker than expected PPI reading would be the perfect evidence for him to continue defending that price pressures are transitory in nature and that once base effects are stripped out the data is just showing the natural course of an economic recovery.

Advertisement

If, alternatively, we continue to see price pressures increase in producers then concerns about inflation will likely intensify once again, which would be supportive for the US Dollar in the short-term on the back of increased likelihood that the Federal Reserve may announce changes to monetary policy in the coming months.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony

USD/JPY moves have been contained in recent sessions showing a slight risk to the downside in the short term. Moving averages are offering key areas of play with the 100 and 50-day averages holding on for support towards a move higher, whilst the 20-day average is capping US Dollar gains in today’s session. Bullish momentum is also being restricted by an ascending trendline which is now acting as resistance, so I would like to see the pair creep back above 110.67 for any further bullish momentum to consolidate. If not, watch out for the 110.0 mark for support.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony

USD/CAD had built up good momentum over the last month which has led to a breakaway from the descending channel it had been stuck in for the last 15 months. Yesterday’s strength in the USD saw the pair break above 1.25 once again but a pickup in oil prices has extended support for the commodity-linked loonie, capping the bullish break in the pair. The Bank of Canada is expected to continue its tapering program when they meet this afternoon, which is also likely to offer further support for the Canadian Dollar, looking for a pullback towards the ascending trendline support just below the 1.24 mark at 1.2386. On the topside, 1.26 is likely to be the target for bulls.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination
2021-07-14 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish