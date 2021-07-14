News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Reserve Bank of New Zealand, NZD/USD, Monetary Policy, LSAP – Talking Points

  • RBNZ holds Overnight Cash Rate steady at 0.25%, as expected
  • Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) to be halted this month
  • NZD/USD climbs over technical barriers as price climbs over 1%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 0.25 percent, as widely expected. However, the central bank moved to halt its Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) by July 23. The end of its quantitative easing program marks a major turning point in reducing stimulus to the economy.

The New Zealand Dollar saw broad strength following the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) crossing the wires, as traders quickly priced in the hawkish policy move. Upbeat economic conditions above RBNZ estimated targets were a primary reason noted for the pullback in support. Still, RBNZ members remain wary of the volatile situation regarding the ongoing pandemic and agree that a level of ongoing stimulus is necessary to meet its objectives.

House prices were addressed, with the MPS seeing the rate of growth as of late being “unsustainable,” although some upward pressures have declined. Prices elsewhere are seen picking up pace for the June and September quarters but are viewed as being temporary due to pandemic-induced factors such as constrained supply.

New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast

NZD/USD jumped a full percentage point higher, climbing over its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a trendline from the May swing high. Both the MACD and RSI oscillators are pointing higher, reflecting the sharp upside move. To the downside, the recently breached trendline may offer to support prices. Alternatively, the June high at 0.7095 may serve as a target for bulls.

New Zealand Dollar Daily Chart

new zealand dollar chart, rbnz, lsap

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

