South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR Talking Points:

  • USD/ZAR remains stable above Key Psychological Level of 14.00
  • Jacob Zuma (former SA president) begins prison sentence on charges of contempt, political tensions rise
  • US Dollar strength and commodity prices remain primary catalysts for the ZAR
  • Fundamentals begin to falter as SA continues its fight against the Delta variant

With all factors considered, the volatile Rand has had an impressive year against its major counterparts, demonstrating a strong degree of resilience that managed to sustain the bearish narrative pertaining to USD/ZAR up until now.

With price action currently consolidating within a well-defined range, a rebound in the greenback may provide bulls with the momentum required to change the direction of the systemic trend.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Since the beginning of the year, a combination of rising commodity prices and a shift in risk sentiment boosted the demand for the Emerging Market (EM) currency as the Dollar remained constrained.

As the country nears the end of the two week level 4 lockdown restrictions, concerns regarding the ongoing battle with rising Covid-19 cases, corruption and unemployment are weighing in on the economy, placing an immense amount of pressure on businesses and consumers who have received little support from the government.

USD/ZAR Price Setups

USD/ZAR price action currently remains trapped in a well-defined range between key Fibonacci levels of the 2021 move. After rising above former support, which continues to hold at the key psychological level of 14.00, USD/ZAR has risen above prior trendline resistance causing prices to temporarily stall at the 38.2% retracement, holding as short-term support at 14.23.

Although the formation of a Doji candle (yesterday) is suggestive of indecision, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remains well-above the zero line suggesting that bullish momentum remains favorable, at least for now.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa on behalf of DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
2021-07-09 11:45:00
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sees Muted Reaction Following PBoC Rate Cut
2021-07-09 10:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR