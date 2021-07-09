AUD/USD Bears May Remain In Control as Chinese CPI Disappoints

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
AUD/USD Bears May Remain In Control as Chinese CPI Disappoints

AUD/USD Bears May Remain In Control as Chinese CPI Disappoints

Brendan Fagan,

AUD/USD, PBOC, Chinese Inflation, China Talking Points:

  • Chinese CPI for June comes in at 1.1% (YoY) vs. consensus estimate of 1.3%
  • AUD/USD remains near September 2020 high amid virus fears and Federal Reserve hawkishness
  • Regulatory pressure remains heavy as Beijing cracks down on foreign listed entities
Advertisement

China’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI) disappointed on Friday morning, coming in at 1.1% against an expected reading of 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for June was in line with estimates, coming in at 8.8%. The data will certainly catch the attention of Beijing, who just this week publicly stated their intention to implement further monetary easing to help the economy. The slightly disappointing prints come amid a period of sustained strength for the Greenback against the Offshore Yuan (CNH). Dollar strength of late comes on the heels of hawkish commentary during the June Fed meeting, along with a “flight to quality” as risk assets gyrate.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Bears May Remain In Control as Chinese CPI Disappoints

Chart provided by TradingView

AUD/USD remains under pressure following a difficult week for risk-on FX. Renewed virus fears in Australia prompted sellers to exacerbate recent downside momentum, and additional risk-off sentiment was fueled by a decline in US equities and bond yields. The US Dollar benefitted tremendously from the “flight to safety,” in a week where both bonds and safe-haven currencies caught a bid. Falling bond yields in the US potentially highlight that the market is pricing in lower growth coming out of the pandemic, which may further stoke risk-off sentiment and drive AUD/USD lower. Currently, the pair has traded down to its September swing high and is approaching oversold territory on the daily RSI.

Global markets have faltered this week as investors worry about the ongoing crackdown emanating out of China. Beijing has targeted foreign-listed Chinese companies in its most recent outlash against domestic technology conglomerates. Stemming from the failed IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Financial last fall, regulatory scrutiny in China has reached new heights as Beijing publicly targeted Didi Global, just days after the company listed publicly on the New York Stock Exchange. The focus of the tirade centers on data privacy, with Beijing not satisfied by the disclosures Chinese companies must make before trading publicly in America.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

AUD/USD Bears May Remain In Control as Chinese CPI Disappoints

Chart provided by TradingView

China is also stoking fear among global investors after a statement from the State Council hinted at additional easing. “Given the impact of higher commodity prices on business production and operation, the meeting decided to maintain the stability of the monetary policy and enhance its effectiveness…” said Premier Li Keqiang. The statement added that cuts in the required reserve ratio along with other policy tools may be implemented should they be required. The change in monetary policy in China comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten and remove pandemic-linked stimulus and recovery measures.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
2021-07-09 11:45:00
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
2021-07-09 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CNH