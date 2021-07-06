News & Analysis at your fingertips.

S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 02:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
USD/CAD Outlook: OPEC+ Delay Keeps CAD Supported, USD Picks Up Momentum Ahead of ISM and Fed Meeting Minutes

USD/CAD Outlook: OPEC+ Delay Keeps CAD Supported, USD Picks Up Momentum Ahead of ISM and Fed Meeting Minutes

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • OPEC+ meeting delay keeping commodity-linked looney supported
  • USD attempts to recover from last week’s NFP drop ahead of ISM data and Fed meeting minutes

USD/CAD is holding on above 1.23 as the pair attempts to undo the drop seen last Friday after NFP data that left markets wanting more. After breaking above its long-term descending channel three weeks ago, USD/CAD has been attempting a rebound towards 1.25 but has struggled to keep momentum going as the Canadian Dollar has been benefiting from rising oil prices.

Key focus for the Loonie this week is the pending OPEC+ meeting regarding production cuts. Oil prices are going to continue benefiting from production cuts so the postponement of the meeting after Saudi Arabia and the UAE failed to agree on a date for production cuts to be lifted, raising oil prices further and keeping the Canadian Dollar supported.

USD traders are likely to be keeping an eye out for the latest ISM non-manufacturing PMI data out this afternoon, and also the meeting minutes from the Fed’s June meeting when markets took the view of a more hawkish Fed on the back of rising prices. A slight improvement in the jobs data last week will put renewed attention on the Fed’s response to improving economic conditions.

USD/CAD Levels

USD/CAD is finding it hard to push higher so I would expect the bearish bias to continue in the short term. The question now is whether the drop on Friday for the Greenback was just some position covering going into the long weekend or if there is more to this, meaning that USD/CAD could break below 1.23 again. The move so far in today’s European session is supportive for the pair, which is undoing oversold conditions after last week’s drop, which also means that there is more room for further selling ahead.

The pair seems well supported for now at the 1.23 mark so a drop below this area would likely signal further bearish bias ahead, as sellers focus on bringing USD/CAD back into its descending channel, which is now located under 1.2160. If unable to bring the pair down we may see bullish momentum consolidate towards a two-week high at 1.2488, which is in close range to a key Fibonacci level acting as resistance (127.2% at 1.2496).

USD/CAD Daily chart

USD/CAD Outlook: OPEC+ Delay Keeps CAD Supported, USD Picks Up Momentum Ahead of ISM and Fed Meeting Minutes

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

