Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Susceptible to Oversold RSI Signal
2021-06-30 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
2021-06-30 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-30 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 00:45:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/07/01/Crude-Oil-Forecast-OPEC-in-Focus-as-3-Month-Price-Rally-Looks-to-Extend-into-July.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $CL_F #…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D4eNCrNABB
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: A$9.681B Expected: A$10B Previous: A$8.157B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: A$9.681B Expected: A$10B Previous: A$8.028B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/qmSsgbRUjs
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: A$10B Previous: A$8.028B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/01/SP-500-Eyes-Key-Chart-Resistance-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-Open-Steady.html https://t.co/oLa3Zshy6M
  • We have just closed out the best month for the Dollar in 5 years while the S&P 500's 5-quarter rally is the biggest bull run in 85 years! That said, we are still fighting low liquidity this week even with ISM manufacturing and NFPs ahead https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/07/01/Dollar-Ends-Best-Month-in-5-Years-Pressure-Builds-Between-ADP-and-NFPs.html https://t.co/GIpiRfR6En
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data $USDJPY $USD $JPY Link: https://t.co…
  • 🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 53.9 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data

Brendan Fagan,

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Tankan – Outlook and Capex Talking Points

  • Tankan Large All Industry Capex comes in at 9.6%, against a consensus estimate of 7.2%
  • Tankan Large Manufacturing comes in at 14, just below the expected reading of 15
  • USD/JPY remains on the charge, making a clean break above the March swing high
Advertisement

The Bank of Japan released key economic data on Thursday morning, highlighting the ongoing rebound across the domestic manufacturing sector. While the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index and Outlook reports both posted significant increases over their Q1 readings, they fell short of market estimates. The Tankan Large Manufacturers Index produced a reading of 14 for Q2, against a consensus estimate of 15. The Tankan Large Manufacturers Outlook posted a larger miss, coming in at 13 vs. an expected reading of 18. Despite missing expectations, the readings reflect significant improvements from the prior readings in Q1. Despite a strong capex reading from manufacturers, markets may gyrate as they process this mixed bag of results along with the state of the Japanese recovery.

Japanese Economic Calendar

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Despite a robust global economic recovery from the pandemic, the Japanese economy continues to struggle in relation to its developed peers. Private sector activity declined in June as the country deals with rising cases ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. While virus-related restrictions have eased, fears remain that the summer games may spark a resurgence in COVID cases. With just 11.5% of Japan’s population vaccinated, serious threats remain for the Japanese economy. The recovery in Japan also differs from the rest of the world – ultra-loose monetary policy is here to stay. Monetary stimulus will not be withdrawn unlike in other G10 economies, and deflationary pressures are likely to remain prevalent in a post-COVID Japan.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data

Chart created with TradingView

The Yen remains under pressure as investors continue to flock to the Greenback following the June FOMC meeting. A combination of Bank of Japan dovishness and American economic strength has propelled USD/JPY from a January low of 102.59 to current levels around 111.11. Having made a clean break above the March swing high of 110.97, continued bullish momentum may propel the pair towards the pre-pandemic high of 112.23. Eyes will be cast to the US for jobless claims and NFP data later this week, which may prove to be the additional tailwinds that will sustain the rally in USD/JPY.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady
S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady
2021-07-01 01:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key
2021-06-30 11:30:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
2021-06-30 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed