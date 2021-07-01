British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
2021-07-01 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
2021-06-30 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-07-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Resume as ISM Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-07-01 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/dwbozVAAmF
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 57.4 Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (MAY) Actual: 7.9% Expected: 8% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8% Previous: 8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) Actual: 63.9 Expected: 64.2 Previous: 65.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/7tYneXNQB3
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 64.2 Previous: 65.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • - Important that we watch the outlook for inflation very carefully, particularly for signs of more persistent pressure and for a move of medium term inflation expectations to a higher level
  • BoE's Bailey - It is important not to over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to trade within a bearish descending triangle pattern on the charts, pointing to a break to the downside if support breaks.
  • From a fundamental perspective, the key question remains whether risk-on assets like GBP will be in demand as the global economy expands or, more likely, whether the safe-haven US Dollar continues to benefit from the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, leading to tougher lockdowns.
Advertisement

GBP/USD could weaken further

GBP/USD continues to test support around the 1.38 level provided by the support line of a descending triangle pattern on the charts that has contained prices for the past two weeks. Descending triangles are seen as bearish by technical analysts so more losses can be expected if that support breaks.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 15 – July 1, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

You can read more here about basic trendline analysis of the markets

Note that on Wednesday outgoing Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said that by the end of this year he expects UK inflation to be nearer 4% than 3%, up from the current 2.1%. However, Haldane has been the most hawkish member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee so his comments were not unexpected and he is leaving the Bank anyway.

More generally the continuing spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, and the consequent fresh lockdowns in several countries are outweighing the continuing expansion of the global economy from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That will likely ensure that the safe-haven US Dollar benefits at the expense of currencies like GBP, AUD and NZD.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
2021-07-01 09:30:00
S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady
S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady
2021-07-01 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish